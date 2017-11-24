Massive PC Gaming Sales Are Happening Right Now

Building gaming rigs is a very, very expensive hobby. The good news is that today is Black Friday, and that means you can finally pull the trigger on some of those upgrades you’ve had your eye on. There are quite a few deals to be had.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Let’s start with Amazon, who are offering up to 40% off PC gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories. You can shop the entire sale here, but some of the gems include:

• Razer Blade Pro Gaming Laptop: $1,949.99 – 15% off

• CORSAIR K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $107.99 – 33% off

• CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme GXIVR8020A4 Desktop Gaming PC: $579.99 – 19% off

• AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Processor with Wraith Spire LED Cooler: $239.99 – 27% off

• WD Black 2TB Performance Desktop Hard Disk Drive: $89 – 26% off

• TP-Link AC2300 Wireless WiFi Router: $99.99 – 41% off

In addition to the PC gaming sale above, Amazon also has several related sales going on that focus on select manufacturers:

• Up To 25% off Seagate Hard Drives

• Up To 33% off select ASUS products

• Up To 30% off select TP-Link smart home and networking products

• Deals on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Detachable Laptops

Dell is running a huge sale on gaming PCs, monitors, laptops and accessories. You can shop all of their Black Friday deals here, but here’s the gaming breakdown:

• Gaming PCs: Up to $750 off

• Gaming and Multimedia Monitors: Up to 40% off

• Gaming Accessories Deals: Up to 50% off

Additional Black Friday Sales:

• Razer is running a big sale on their Blade laptops that can net you up to $350 in savings. All orders over $49 are shipped free.

• NewEgg is running a huge Black Friday sale that offers discounts on just about every gaming PC component you can imagine.

• Monoprice has loads of Black Friday deals on cables, accessories and more

• If you really want to go big, Nvidia has dropped the price of their Star Wars collector’s edition Titan XP graphics cards…ever so slightly. They’re down to $1,138 from $1200.