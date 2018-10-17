PDP’s Wired GameCube Switch Controllers For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Available For Pre-Order

Looking for a viable play option when it comes to kicking your friends’ butts in the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? PDP might just have what you need.

The company has introduced a series of Wired Fight Pad Pro controllers for the Nintendo Switch, which are fashioned after classic GameCube controllers, but don’t require any sort of adapter to work with your system. Just plug them right in and hand someone their butt over the course of a match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The controllers come with three different designs — Pikachu, which is perfect for you Pokemon fans; Mario, which is fashioned in the classic red and white design with a Mario emblem on top; and a Breath of the Wild-styled Legend of Zelda controller, complete with an emblem on top.

The controllers are available for $24.99 apiece and can be pre-ordered here on the PDP page, as well as Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop.

PDP also revealed a few more details about the controllers.

“With the ability to customize your gaming style by playing with the traditional C-Stick or swapping it out for a full-size stick, this innovative detachable stick design lets you experience the original GameCube style of play!

The Wired Fight Pad Pro also comes with a 10 foot USB cable to ensure you stay connected during crucial moments. The controller is compatible with Smash Bros. Ultimate and your other favorite Nintendo Switch games.”

It sounds like a really great option for those of you that need an affordable — and worthy — fight pad. Not to mention the fact it brings back the classic feeling of playing Super Smash Bros. Melee on the GameCube — and that’s a feeling that’s pretty hard to replicate.

Also, if you don’t manage to get your hands on a Limited Edition of the game that Nintendo’s offering (with a GameCube controller and adapter to boot), this is easily the next best thing. Maybe snag all three and show off your true love for Smash, eh?

And if you’re looking for even more controllers, you can read up on them here, with a variety of GameCube-style peripherals featuring even more designs from Hori.

PDP’s line of Nintendo Switch Wired Pro controllers will arrive on December 7, the same day that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases.

