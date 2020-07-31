Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Release Date Revealed

On August 20th, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will release on PC and consoles, in a title that acts as a prequel to the first season of the BBC series. Published by Curve Digital and developed by FuturLab, the game casts players in the role of Tommy and other members of the Shelby clan. The gameplay in Mastermind will combine stealth, adventure, and puzzle-solving elements, as players use Tommy's intelligence and cunning to solve a plot to bring down the Shelby family. For fans of the TV series, it certainly looks like Peaky Blinders: Mastermind could live-up to its critically-acclaimed source material!

Witness the rise of Tommy Shelby in the official puzzle-adventure game, #PeakyBlinders: Mastermind. Enjoy our brand new trailer featuring the vocal talents of Cillian Murphy. Coming to PC & consoles 20th August.

Leave nothing to chance. Preorder now: https://t.co/XMAgV5sOls pic.twitter.com/AzWLbJXLae — CurveDigital (@CurveDigital) July 30, 2020

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will feature a number of locations from the series, including The Garrison Tavern, Shelby Parlour, Charlie Strong's Yard, and more. As players control different members of the Shelby clan, their actions are logged into a timeline, which players can reset, rewind, and fast-forward, in order to make sure that Tommy's plans work out perfectly.

The game's story kicks-off with the murder of a Chinese opium dealer. When a Peaky Blinder is accused of the crime, Tommy sets off on a quest to discover the truth behind the killing. Fans of the series will be happy to know that the game features the vocal talents of Cillian Murphy. Murphy has played a critical role in the show's success, so his inclusion certainly bodes well for the project!

All in all, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind sounds like it could be a promising title for fans of the series! Licensed games have always proven to be a mixed bag, but the game's concept seems true to the world established in the show, and the inclusion of Cillian Murphy should make the game feel like an authentic experience. Fans will be able to judge for themselves in just a few short weeks!

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The game will retail for $24.99.

Are you excited for Peaky Blinders: Mastermind? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

