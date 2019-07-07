People Can Fly Wants Bulletstorm to “Have Its Second Life”

Bulletstorm is just about as over-the-top as an action game of its kind can get. Excessive (and creative) violence and gore permeates the entire game as does crude humor, and it utilizes nearly every macho protagonist trope you can think of. All of these parts combine to form an insanely entertaining and surprisingly rewarding ride, but the original Bulletstorm from 2011 and its remaster years later are still the only ways to experience the IP. Developer People Can Fly seems open to changing that though so long as they could find a way to make the IP more popular and guarantee it’ll have a bigger audience.

People Can Fly spoke to Eurogamer about the game and the possibility of the IP growing into something more. The developer stressed multiple times throughout the talk that the explorations into what Bulletstorm could become were merely speculations and that there aren’t any solid plans at the moment to revive what would then become a real series, though the comments are still enough to give hope to Bulletstorm fans.

“We are, as you can see [with the remaster and the Switch version], still holding this IP deep in our hearts,” People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski told Eurogamer. “We want this IP to have its second life. We’re still not sure what that means but obviously since this is our IP – we own the IP – and the IP is known and has its fans, we would like to do something about it.”

Again, People Can Fly said “there are no immediate plans to come back to this IP.” It’s currently working on Outriders, a new co-op shooter that’s being created with Square Enix, but looking at the studio long-term, Wojciechowski said “obviously it would be awesome to come back to this IP.” Should they ever decide to come back to the IP – a big “if,” the CEO said again – the audience would need to be bigger than the one Bulletstorm initially amassed.

It doesn’t sound like we’ll be hearing anything on the Bulletstorm front for a while now, but People Can Fly fans at least have the new Outriders game to look forward to. That game was announced during E3 and can be seen in the trailer above with the description below offering more details.

“Outriders is a 1-3 player, drop-in-drop-out, co-op shooter, set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe,” a description of the trailer read. “This brand new IP is developed by People Can Fly the creators of Gears of War Judgement and Bulletstorm and is published by Square Enix External Studios and is releasing Summer 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.”