Perfect ‘Fortnite’ Party Video Goes Viral, Viewers Point Out Dark Twist

Sometimes you just need to throw a gaming party and let loose, and have some fun with friends. And that’s exactly what Reddit user gangbangkang wanted to do. So he posted a video over on Reddit, pointing out the right way to throw a Fortnite game party. And he definitely looks like he’s got all the major components in place.

For instance, there are several gaming stations set up to play Fortnite on PlayStation 4, along with popcorn machines, drink mixes, lots of pizza, brownies, drinks, chips, pretzels, hot dogs and so much more. Oh, and tons of junk food and a cake for good measure. In other words, gangbangkang went all out to make the ultimate Fortnite party happen. You can see the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

via Gfycat

And yet, despite all this, a few eagle-eyed Reddit users noticed that one thing was missing — and it ultimately could make the party a bust.

Ul3m8, a user on Reddit, pointed out, “Now all I need is some friends.” And that set off a series of comments from people wondering if anyone showed up for the LAN party at all.

Another user, YouWantaLime, noted, “I would never set up a party like this because nobody would come, and the massive rejection would cause me to commit suicide.”

And then there’s StaredAtEclipseAMA, who said, “That moment when you tell your parents you don’t want to have a party because no one showed up at the last one. Then when you get old enough, you stop spending it with family and you change the date of your birthday on Facebook a few weeks in advance so people don’t post on your wall about it.”

It gets a bit depressing (one user even noted, “This is some depressing sh*t”, and continues with Dan10010 saying, “The real reason I ‘hate birthday parties.’” But then the inquiries start up again, with “Seriously, where are they? All the food is ready (who wants cold hot dogs?), but no one in sight, and even some of the food had like a single serving taken, as if there is only one person there.”

Well, we’ll tell you what, if someone threw a LAN party in our neighborhood and had all this setup, we’d sure come over. I mean, why waste a good party and make the host feel bad? Hopefully he had some folks join him for some good Battle Royale fun. We’ll let you know if we hear anything.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.