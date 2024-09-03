Persona Director Responds to Persona 1 and 2 Remake Rumors

One of the directors and producers of the Persona franchise at Atlus has responded to recent rumors that have suggested remakes of the original Persona and Persona 2 are on the way. Earlier this year, a reputable rumor began making the rounds suggesting that Atlus was embarking upon creating new versions of its first two Persona entries in the way of releasing Persona 3 Reload. And while it's still unknown if such an endeavor is actually happening, one of the franchise's main contributors is very much in favor of the idea.

Speaking to GameSpot, Kazuhisa Wada, who is one of the primary creative leads of the Persona series at Atlus, was asked directly about the possibility of remaking Persona 1 and Persona 2. Expectedly, Wada didn't confirm or deny if such a series of projects are happening at Atlus, but he did say that it's something he wants to do. Whether or not he'll actually be able to follow through on that desire, though, is something he left a mystery for the moment.

"It is not on my schedule right now," Wada said of remaking Persona 1 and Persona 2. "I would like to do it someday."

If previous rumors hold any weight, Atlus is said to be considering a variety of different Persona remakes. Outside of the first Persona and Persona 2, rumors have also claimed that a remake of Persona 4 is also being considered. This is all obviously happening in tandem with plans for Persona 6, which would be the next mainline entry in the RPG series. Regardless of which direction Atlus decides to go in, it's clear that Persona is going to remain a major focus for the studio.

In the near term, however, Atlus will be looking to introduce something completely new. Set to release in October, Metaphor: ReFantazio will be the latest IP from Atlus that heavily borrows from ideas and mechanics seen in Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. Prior to this, the Episode Aigis DLC for Persona 3 Reload is set to go live on September 10th and will serve as an epilogue to the game's story.