Persona 3 Reload Release Date Announced

Atlus has today announced the release date for its upcoming remake of Persona 3, titled Persona 3 Reload, alongside a new trailer for the game. Following numerous rumors and reports, Atlus finally announced Persona 3 Reload earlier this summer with a broad “early 2024” launch window. Now, it’s known that P3 Reload will be arriving in this window officially

Divulged at the end of the newest video for Persona 3 Reload, the upcoming remake was revealed to release on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. As for the trailer itself, Atlus highlighted both many of the new gameplay elements and the narrative that will be seen in P3 Reload. Perhaps most interestingly, though, some of the new voice actors and re-recorded songs that will be seen in this remake were also highlighted for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out this new trailer for Persona 3 Reload for yourself below:

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever,” says the remake’s official description from Atlus. “Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”

Although it wasn’t shown in the trailer itself, Atlus also happened to confirm today that Persona 3 Reload will be getting a Collector’s Edition that fans can buy as well. This specialized version of the game will come with an artbook, two-disc soundtrack, a collector’s box, and a statue of the character Aigis. Additionally, the base version of Persona 3 Reload and all of its accompanying launch DLC will also be included. This edition of the remake is poised to retail for roughly $200 and has yet to go live for pre-order at all retailers.

Will you be playing Persona 3 Reload for yourself when it releases in 2024? And what do you happen to think about this remake based on everything that Atlus has revealed so far? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.