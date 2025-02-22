Persona 4 Remake Potentially Leaked

With Persona 6 still unaccounted for, many Persona fans are wondering if there will be another spin-off or remake released by Atlus and Sega first. For a spin-off, Atlus or Sega would likely have to tap back into the Persona 5 well, which seems unlikely. However, following the success of Persona 3 Reloaded, a Persona 4 remake seems inevitable. And a new leak seems to suggest that is exactly what is happening.

Recently, singer Shihoko Hirata revealed that she’s working on an unannounced game. For those that don’t know, Hirata is best known for her work on Persona 4. Of course, Hirata does not say what the game is, but there are some clues.

For one, an accompanying photo shows her working at MIT Studio (Studio 2) in Tokyo. This is where many of the Persona soundtracks have been recorded. However, many other video game soundtracks have also been recorded here, so this is not exactly conclusive. What is perhaps more telling though is that Shihoko has liked several comments on her post that reference Persona 4.

Of course, none of this is conclusive. Far from it. However, it is reasonable to think this is Persona 4 Remake, especially if Persona 6 is not ready, which everything increasingly points to being the case.

At the moment of publishing, neither Atlus nor Sega have commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if either party comes forward with any type of comment, we will update the story accordingly.

Persona 4 debuted back in 2008 as a PS2 exclusive many years before Persona 5 took the series from a niche RPG series with a large cult following to a more mainstream series in the industry. That said, even before the series saw substantial commercial success, it was critically acclaimed, as evident by Persona 4’s 90 on Metacritic. More dove into the RPG though when an enhanced version — Persona 4 Golden — was released in 2012. It would be this version that would receive the remake treatment.

In 2020, Persona 4 Golden was brought to PC and then Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. Of course, all of these releases have primed the stage for a remake that gives it more appeal to a more modern audience.

H/T, Rudiger.