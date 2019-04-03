‘Persona 5’ For Nintendo Switch Possibly Leaked by Best Buy

Rumors have been circulating for some time that indicate Persona 5 would be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. This was especially true after Joker was revealed to be a DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, no confirmation has come from Nintendo or Atlus. That said, a recent website to pop up may have pointed to the reveal of such a port later this month. In addition to this, Best Buy may have just leaked the Nintendo Switch version of Persona 5, as it was discovered in the employee terminal.

The leak comes by way of Twitter user “Mystic,” which was then retweeted by “Wario64.” The images show the the Best Buy employee terminal with a listing, sku and all, for Persona 5 on the Nintendo Switch. Needless to say, this may be the strongest evidence yet to support prior claims.

Persona 5 (Switch) is leaked via Best Buy’s employee terminal. For what it’s worth, I can confirm it is in Best Buy’s system https://t.co/c8xOX6N34R — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

Yeah, just had someone else check it and the pics are real — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2019

As it is with all leaks, rumors, and the like, the salt should definitely be kept on standby. However, with the emergence of the website linked above, and Wario64, who has been pretty spot on in the past, having sources confirming the pictures are real, there’s a mighty good chance that this leak is legitimate.

Last year, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime commented on the possibility of Persona 5 coming to the Nintendo Switch. “You know, I can’t comment on that,” he said. “Again, from our perspective, we’ve been clear. We want all the best content on our platform. All the best content, all the best developers. And so our job is to continue growing the install base for Nintendo Switch to drive engagement of our players, to grow the audience. As that happens, then developers see the opportunity.”

Needless to say, we might be getting confirmation in the relatively near future that Persona 5 is in fact coming to Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, however, the popular title is available on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Persona 5 is coming to the Nintendo Switch? If so, will you be picking it up for the portable console?

