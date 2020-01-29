A new Persona 5 Royal trailer released this week focuses on the new-and-improved Phantom Thieves, the protagonist of the game and his friends. That includes, but is not limited to, newcomer Kasumi. If you’ve somehow avoided spoilers until now, the trailer shows off basically every playable character, so you’ve been warned, but it’s also as slick and stylish as one might expect and maybe worth the watch regardless.

Specifically, the trailer includes the new character, noted gymnast Kasumi Yoshizawa, in the same lineup as the rest of the Phantom Thieves, and shows off some brief combat featuring every single one of them. There doesn’t appear to be anything wildly new here, but the new look at the game itself is noteworthy enough.

Known changes set for Persona 5 Royal, which is basically an expanded version of the original Persona 5, include new characters, gameplay features, and even more interaction with the Phantom Thieves. Additionally, developer ATLUS previously revealed that there will be a new third semester that takes place at the game’s school, which should expand the video game significantly. (It’s worth noting that the video game released in Japan last year, so anyone that just can’t wait can look up spoilers online about… well, all of it.)

The Phantom Thieves are back and they’re better than ever! Meet new student Kasumi and the gang in the latest Persona 5 Royal trailer.#P5R is out for PS4 on March 31, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ML8KEXWBsp — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) January 27, 2020

What do you think about what we’ve seen of Persona 5 Royal so far? Are you excited to pick up the extended edition of Persona 5 when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Atlus describes Persona 5 Royal on its official website:

“Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as you break the chains of modern society, stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

“Persona 5 Royal introduces a new semester at Shujin Academy, a new area of Tokyo to explore, new characters, a never-before-seen story arc, and much more!

“Even for the most seasons Phantom Thieves among us, Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.”

Persona 5 Royal is set to release in North America for PlayStation 4 on March 31st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Persona 5 right here.