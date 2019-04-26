Atlus Announces Two New Persona Games

This week, Atlus announced not one, but two new Persona games. The first is Persona 5 Royal for PS4 and PS4 Pro, which is Persona 5 with a ton of extra content akin to what Persona 4 Golden is to Persona 4. The second is Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, which is an action-RPG from Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force studio. Unlike Persona 5 Royal, we currently don’t have many details on Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers other than that it’s a Musou game and in development for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Royal is in development for PS4 and PlayStation 4 Pro and is poised to release October 31 in Japan, and then come west sometime in 2020. The game features countless new features and additional content compared to the original — which has now sold 2.7 million copies — including the previously untold third school semester, a new character, new enemies, new locations, and a few small new features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atlus provides the following description of the new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa:

“A beautiful girl who transfers to Shujin Academy the same year the protagonist moves to Tokyo. She has made outstanding achievements as a rhythmic gymnast since middle school, and Shujin Academy has great expectations for her future. She seems to admire the protagonist, but rejects the Phantom Thieves…? Whether she is an enemy or ally remains to be seen.”

Meanwhile, we know Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers will hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but this is about all we know for now. However, there’s an announcement trailer that shows off a little bit of what the game is about, which you check out below.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of Persona 5 or Persona 5 Royal for Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that Joker is now in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!