Persona 5 Strikers Gets an Unexpected Nintendo Crossover

Persona 5 Strikers is crossing over with an unexpected Nintendo game starting tomorrow. The Nintendo mobile game Dragalia Lost will launch its "Caged Desire" event on January 31st, which will feature four characters from Persona 5 Strikers. Joker, Panther, Mona, and Sophie will all make appearances in the event, as well as Arsene as a dragon. The storyline will feature the Phantom Thieves of Heart teaming up with the characters of Dragalia Lost to steal the heart of Emile, a recurring antagonist and the older brother of the main character. You can check out the full trailer to the event above.

Dragalia Lost is a free-to-play game with a gacha component, and most of the Persona 5 Strikers characters can only be added to a player's team through a random Summons system. However, players will receive Sophie as a temporary free unit and can permanently add her to their collection by maxing out her friendship by using her in various battles. Joker, Panther, Mona, and Arsene will be appear in two Summon Showcases, limited time summons events where you can try your luck to get the characters for your team. Once a character is added to their collection, they can be powered up through various means and given powerful weapons and dragons that increase their stats even more. Several Wyrmprints (cards that are attached to characters and provide additional buffs and effects) featuring the Persona 5 Strikers characters will also appear during the event.

While Dragalia Lost is set in a fantasy world, this isn't the first time that the game has featured an unexpected crossover with another video game franchise. The game has also featured two crossovers with Fire Emblem, as well as crossovers with Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and Princess Connect! Re: Dive.

To help promote the event, Dragalia Lost will also give away a total of seven free Tenfold Summons beginning tomorrow. These Tenfold Summons guarantee at least one character of 4-Star rarity or higher and can only be used on the Caged Desire summon showcases.

Persona 5 Strikers will be released on February 20th. Dragalia Lost is available now for mobile devices.