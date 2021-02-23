Persona 5 Strikers: 5 Tips to Make You the Ultimate Phantom Thief

Believe it or not, Persona 5 Strikers is kind of hard. More so than even the original Persona 5 or its 2020 Royal iteration, Strikers has some difficulty curves that you'll have to overcome early and often. If you find yourself in a rough situation in any given battle, it's easy to get overwhelmed and taken down before you ever saw it coming. Fortunately, I've already been dabbling in Persona 5 Strikers for a couple of weeks at this point and I've got some basic tips and tricks that you can utilize for yourself to make sure that the new real-time combat in this entry isn't getting the best of you. If you take these suggestions into account, then you hopefully shouldn't have any early, mid, or late game complications over the course of the latest adventure with The Phantom Thieves. Keep reading if you'd like to see all of the combat tips that I have for you! And if you're looking to pick up Persona 5 Strikers, the game itself is now available across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Dodging is Your Friend (Photo: ATLUS) Persona 5 Strikers isn't a Soulslike game, but it may as well be with how much you'll be dodging. With how many enemies are constantly filling the screen, you'll want to make sure that you're never getting backed into a corner or getting caught in a certain enemy's combo. And to that end, dodging can really help get you out of some jams. Whenever in doubt in a fight, spam that right trigger button. Not only does it naturally just help you move around a bit more quickly, but it'll also keep you from taking unneeded damage from sources that you're not aware of. Get a hang of dodging early on and don't be afraid to use it constantly.

Swap Out Your Party Members Regularly (Photo: ATLUS/Sega) One of the actual downsides of Persona 5 Strikers is that the game doesn't share experience points with members of your team that aren't directly involved in battles. Not counting Joker, you can only carry three different members of The Phantom Thieves with you on your party at any given point, meaning that there are always four or more allies sitting on the sidelines. And if you leave them unused too long, they'll begin to get pretty underleveled. As such, it's important to make sure that you're mixing up your party composition on a somewhat frequent basis. This will make sure that your whole crew is at least remaining around roughly the same level. While you can definitely still keep leaning on your favorite members of the group more often than not, if you ever need to call upon one of your lesser-utilized Thieves, this practice will ensure that they're not too weak to do battle.

Spend Your Money and Buy Items (Photo: Atlus) Yeah, this sounds like an obvious thing to do, but trust me, you'll want to ensure you're spending your hard-earned yen in Persona 5 Strikers. In a lot of RPGs, it's easy to get by with the items that you may come across naturally while you're in the world. And while you'll get plenty of goods while traversing the Metaverse with The Phantom Thieves, make sure that you're constantly well-stocked with healing items. This is doubly-true for boss fights. Another reason it's smart to spend your money when you have it is that you can't buy an infinite number of items at any given point. If you go to the primary in-game store run by Sophia, you'll have a cap on the number of items you can buy of a certain product. While these will come back in stock eventually, you'll have to wait a bit for the restock to occur. So if you see that something is available that you know you'll need to use later, it's better to just grab it right then and there.

Use Your SP Wisely (Photo: ATLUS) This is very much something that has carried over from the original Persona 5 but you'll want to make sure that you're not blowing through your SP quickly in Strikers. SP, or Spirit Points, is what you'll need in order to use any of the special abilities that your Personas can use. And while it's easy to just spam these moves, especially when you come across an enemy that is weak to a certain affinity, you'll want to use SP in a more tactical manner. The reason why this is so important is that it's pretty difficult to get SP back. More so than even HP, items that restore your SP gauge are hard to come by and even if you do have some of them in your inventory, the amount of SP you'll get won't ever be a lot. Even though you should definitely be using your Persona abilities on a regular basis, just make sure you're never outright wasting these moves when you can afford it.