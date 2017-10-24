Persona 5: Ultimate Edition Has Been Released, And It’s Pricey

There are video game fans, and then there are Persona fans, those that live and breathe everything in Atlus‘ extravagant game series. These are the folks that go all out to collect bags and other goodies at convention shows, and then play the game to no end, just to learn every secret about the Persona cast.

But now it’s time for the true devotees to step up, as Atlus has released a new Ultimate Edition of Persona 5 in both the U.S. and Europe that will really give these fans what they want – for a price, of course.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And what a price it is, as the Ultimate Edition actually sells for $124.99 on PlayStation 4 and $114.99 on PlayStation 3.

The package comes with the original Persona 5 game, along with a number of abundant extras, including the following:

All Personas

All Costumes and BGM’s

Healing Item Set

Japanese Auto Track

New Difficulty Level Challenge

Skill Card Set

For those that don’t feel like purchasing the game again, there’s also a Costume Bundle that can be yours for $59.99, including the following:

Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set

Persona 5 Maid and Butler Costume Set

Persona 5 Persona 20th Anniversary Logo

Persona 5 Swimsuit Costume Set

Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker

Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set

Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set

For true Atlus fans, this sounds like a dream come true, with a whole bunch of stuff to get you engrossed further into the world of Persona. But to others…you know, the core game is probably enough to get by with. It’s really your call, but the fans out there know exactly who they are – yeah, I’m talking to you, the ones wearing the Teddy masks.

If you want to snag Persona 5: Ultimate Edition, it’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. The regular game can be picked up as well.