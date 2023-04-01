New Tease From Atlus Puts Persona 6 Fans on High Alert

A new tease from Atlus has put Persona fans on high alert and wondering if Persona 6 is finally about to be revealed. There have been rumors pointing towards a Persona 6 reveal for a long time now, but so far nothing has come of these rumors and speculation. The current expectation is the game won't just be revealed randomly, but as part of a larger event, whether that's a Persona event, a PlayStation event, Summer Games Fest, or what have you. If this expectation is accurate, then the next opportunity for Persona 6 to be revealed is officially April 9.

This week, Atlus announced a special live stream that will take place on April 9. The livestream will be used to relay details and information about the upcoming Persona Super Live P-Sound WISH 2022: Crossing Journeys concert, which is happening on May 24 to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary. Many fans are betting on the concert being the venue for the Persona 6 reveal, and this is reasonable, however, according to Atlus, this April 9 livestream has some "exciting news." Naturally, this has some fans looking over their shoulder for Persona 6.

At the moment it seems unlikely, especially given that the 25th-anniversary event is on the horizon. However, Persona fans have sunk their teeth into less before.

One of the biggest questions lingering over Persona 6 is what platforms it will be on. PS5 is a safe bet, and given the series' history of cross-gen releases, PS4 also seems like a safe bet, despite the console being quite old at this point. The bigger question marks involve whether the game will release on Xbox consoles, PC, or the Nintendo Switch when it releases. Previously you'd bet on the game being a PlayStation exclusive at launch, but the recent ports of older games in the series to the aforementioned platforms have sown doubt into this belief.

That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Persona 6? Do you think it will be a PlayStation exclusive?