Persona 6 Reveal Date Potentially Revealed

Persona fans may finally know when Persona 6 is going to be revealed. There have been rumors here and there for a while about Persona 6, but so far, nothing has come of these rumors. Sega and Atlus have yet to announce Persona 6, and they've yet to port Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In other words, so far, all of the Persona rumors are turning out to be duds. Over time, this may change, but right now fans of the JRPG series are just going to have to settle for some speculation making the rounds.

The speculation comes on the back of yesterday's announcement that the Persona Super Live P-Sound WISH 2022 Concert is going down on October 8 and October 9. Why is this relevant to Persona 6? Because it's during previous iterations of these concerts that previous games in the series have been announced, like Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. In other words, there are plenty of reasons to expect at least one Persona game announcement during this year's event. The million-dollar question is whether it will be Persona 6 or not.

Eight years separated the release of Persona 4 and Persona 5. It's already been six years since Persona 5 was released. Meanwhile, Persona 5 was revealed in 2013, three years before its release. This context suggests a Persona 6 reveal is not only imminent but overdue at this point. If it does happen, it may be alongside the reveal of a new spin-off game starring an unlikely Persona 5 character.

All of that said, take everything here for what it is, which is speculation. Those dates are real. The concert is happening in October, and there are reasons to believe some announcements will be made, but right now there's nothing indicating Persona 6 will be there other than context and probability.