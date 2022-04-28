Persona Fans Disappointed by New 25th Anniversary Announcement

✖

Persona fans have found themselves disappointed once again by the latest announcement from Atlus that is meant to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the JRPG series. When the 25th anniversary of Persona first rolled around last year, Atlus revealed that it would be making a number of announcements throughout 2022 to tie in with the franchise. And while some of these reveals have been pretty noteworthy (like with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax coming to new platforms) others have left fans wanting more. Unfortunately, the latest reveal associated with the franchise has fallen in the latter camp.

After promising that new Persona news would be coming in April 2022, Atlus finally disclosed this morning what this news would be in relation to. Rather than involving a new entry or a re-release of a Persona game from the past, though, Atlus merely announced that it would be holding a new concert in Japan later this year. The event, called Persona Super Live, will take place in October over a span of two days. And while the concert will only be happening in Japan, fans around the world will be able to watch via a live stream.

Persona Super Live P-Sound Wish 2022 ~Crossing Journey~ has been announced!



Tune in for two days of music from across the Persona series, including special guest appearances!



Streaming tickets go on sale worldwide in early May! 🎶 #PSW2022 #P25th pic.twitter.com/uqCcFCmR0B — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) April 28, 2022

One of the biggest reasons why fans are upset at this new announcement is because other Persona rumors in recent months have suggested that big news could be on the horizon. This past week alone, we heard that a PS4 and Nintendo Switch port of Persona 4 Golden has been finished internally at Atlus. As such, some fans assumed that this month's Persona news could somehow be associated with P4G. Sadly, this wasn't the case.

Even though we may not have heard new information about the future of Persona just yet, this Super Live concert could potentially bring with it some major news. In the past, Atlus has used these concert events as a venue to reveal new details on upcoming Persona titles. So while we might have to wait until October to see what this concert will have in store, perhaps this could be the time in which Atlus opts to formally unveil Persona 6.

