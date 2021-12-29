Persona Developer Teases Major Game Release for 2022

Persona series developer Atlus has teased that it intends to release a major new game in 2022. While Atlus has already come off of launching Shin Megami Tensei V in recent months and also has Persona 4 Arena Ultimax lined up to arrive on new platforms this coming March, it sounds like the Japanese developer is intending to go even bigger than some fans may have initially expected for next year.

In a new post via Japanese publication Famitsu, Atlus’ Shinjiro Takada opened up about what he hopes for the studio to accomplish in the coming year. Although Takada didn’t mention any games or franchises specifically, he did state that Atlus “hopes to release a title to the world that will become a pillar for Atlus.” He went on further to say, “The staff are working hard on development to make something that’ll be interesting and satisfying for everyone, so I’d be happy if you could look forward to it.”

Based on the way that Takada described this upcoming project from Atlus, it very much sounds like the company will be releasing a new IP of some sort next year, assuming that everything goes according to plan. While Persona and Shin Megami Tensei might be the biggest franchises that Atlus owns, for the studio to want to release a new “pillar” seems to suggest that this will be something wholly new.

At this point in time, the game that Takada is most likely referring to with these comments is that of Project Re Fantasy. First revealed back in 2016, Project Re Fantasy is planned to be a new RPG from the studio. Over the years, Atlus has remained very silent about the game, although it has continued to reaffirm that it is still in development. After such a long period of silence, all signs point to Project Re Fantasy making a reappearance next year, and based on these new comments, perhaps it will even end up launching.

What are you hoping to see Atlus release within the coming year? And do you think that this title that has been mentioned by Takada is most likely that of Project Re Fantasy? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Gematsu]