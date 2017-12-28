Atlus Developers Talk 2018 Persona Dancing Game Additions, Tease Details for Catherine

A year-end quote round-up curated by 4Gamer has provided specklings of ne info on several of Atlus Games’ upcoming projects, including Catherine: Full Body, as well as Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. Key team leaders from throughout the company commented on what’s to come for 2018, such as the addition of the P-Sound action to both Persona dance games.

“For us, 2017 was led by Persona 5, which received high praise even overseas, so to think that perhaps a large number of people learned of our work makes me very happy,” said Chief Director and Creative Producer Katsura Hashino. He went on to talk about Catherine: Full Body leading the way in 2018, stating that — while Atlus has a completely different fantasy RPG titled Project Re Fantasy on the way — he hoped to do new and imaginative things that would make the experience of playing Catherine feel new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are going at it with the same ambition in the sense that it is a diverse proposal where we said, ‘Even if such a game exists, will it be fun?’ Of course, we hope to be able to earn your support on this as well. Particularly, I think there are a lot of people who felt Catherine was a difficult game.” Hashino stated that the development team has been tasked with constructing “various easier gameplay” to open up the game to a broader audience.

Kazuhisa Wada, Producer and Director for the new Persona dance games, talked about the recently announced soundtracks and what fans could expect from the music of the new titles. “The P-Sound action that makes you love the characters ‘even more’ has been finished, so please look forward to it.”

Atlus composer Shoji Meguro also confirmed that he would be returning to work on both the anime and the new dance games, as well as vaguely hinting at other projects. “While the news is already out there and it is not a game, I will be in charge of the music for the TV anime of Persona 5, which will begin in April 2018. In addition to the Persona dancing games we announced, Atlus Sound Members are also working hard on various developments,” said Meguro.

Catherine: Full Body will release some time in winter 2018. Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will launch in Japan on May 24, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.