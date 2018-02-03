Persona Dance Games Get New ‘Trailer’ for Launch Editions, Hosted By A Familiar Face

A new commercial spot has been released for both of the upcoming Persona dance games, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The commercial features President Tanaka, a recurring character from the franchise, describing two limited edition packs that will be available in Japan when the game releases.
The pack for PlayStation 4 is titled the “Persona Dancin’ All-Star Triple Pack” while the pack for PS Vita is known as “Persona Dancin’ Deluxe Twin Plus.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check it all out below:
Details on the contents were released back in December, but it’s nice to see promotion going full-force toward release. If you missed it, here’s what you’ll find in the PlayStation 4 All-Star Triple Pack:
- A physical copy of Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night for PlayStation 4
- A physical copy of Persona 5: Dancing Star Night for PlayStation 4
- A digital copy of Persona 4: Dancing All Night for PlayStation 4 with high-resolution graphics
- There are no plans for a general release of Persona 4: Dancing All Night for PlayStation 4
- If you purchased downloadable content from the PS Vita version of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, it will be usable in the PlayStation 4 version
- The PlayStation 4 version of Persona 4: Dancing All Night will not support cross-save with the PS Vita version
- Package art illustrated by Shigenori Soejima
- Full Soundtrack (four discs, over 60 tracks)
And here’s what you’ll find in the Vita edition:
- A physical copy of Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night for PS Vita
- A physical copy of Persona 5: Dancing Star Night for PS Vita
- “Atlus Selection Assorted Costumes DLC Set” (a 2,400 yen value) for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night
- “Shin Megami Tensei (Protagonist)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei II (Protagonist)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei II (Hiroko)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (Protagonist)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (Jyoji Hijiri)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei IV (Protagonist)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei IV: Final (Protagonist)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey (Demonica Suit)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner (Kyouji Kuzunoha)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner – Soul Hackers (Nemissa)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner – Soul Hackers (Yuuichi Haga)”
- “Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army (Tae Asakura)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor (Protagonist)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor (Yuzu Tanikawa)”
- “Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga (Sera)”
- Package art illustrated by Shigenori Soejima
- Full Soundtrack (four discs, over 60 tracks)
Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Moon Night are set for release on May 24th in Japan for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.
Source: Gematsu