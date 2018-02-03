Persona Dance Games Get New ‘Trailer’ for Launch Editions, Hosted By A Familiar Face

A new commercial spot has been released for both of the upcoming Persona dance games, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The commercial features President Tanaka, a recurring character from the franchise, describing two limited edition packs that will be available in Japan when the game releases.

The pack for PlayStation 4 is titled the “Persona Dancin’ All-Star Triple Pack” while the pack for PS Vita is known as “Persona Dancin’ Deluxe Twin Plus.”

Details on the contents were released back in December, but it’s nice to see promotion going full-force toward release. If you missed it, here’s what you’ll find in the PlayStation 4 All-Star Triple Pack:

A physical copy of Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night for PlayStation 4

A physical copy of Persona 5: Dancing Star Night for PlayStation 4

A digital copy of Persona 4: Dancing All Night for PlayStation 4 with high-resolution graphics There are no plans for a general release of Persona 4: Dancing All Night for PlayStation 4 If you purchased downloadable content from the PS Vita version of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, it will be usable in the PlayStation 4 version The PlayStation 4 version of Persona 4: Dancing All Night will not support cross-save with the PS Vita version

Package art illustrated by Shigenori Soejima

Full Soundtrack (four discs, over 60 tracks)

And here’s what you’ll find in the Vita edition:

A physical copy of Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night for PS Vita

A physical copy of Persona 5: Dancing Star Night for PS Vita

“Atlus Selection Assorted Costumes DLC Set” (a 2,400 yen value) for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night “Shin Megami Tensei (Protagonist)” “Shin Megami Tensei II (Protagonist)” “Shin Megami Tensei II (Hiroko)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (Protagonist)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (Jyoji Hijiri)” “Shin Megami Tensei IV (Protagonist)” “Shin Megami Tensei IV: Final (Protagonist)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey (Demonica Suit)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner (Kyouji Kuzunoha)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner – Soul Hackers (Nemissa)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner – Soul Hackers (Yuuichi Haga)” “Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army (Tae Asakura)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor (Protagonist)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor (Yuzu Tanikawa)” “Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga (Sera)”

Package art illustrated by Shigenori Soejima

Full Soundtrack (four discs, over 60 tracks)

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Moon Night are set for release on May 24th in Japan for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.



