First Pokemon Merch for 30th Anniversary Celebrations Revealed in New Report

With Pokemon Legends: Z-A out in the world, many Pokemon fans are turning our attention to next year. We already know a few of Pokemon’s plans for 2026, including the March release of its first cozy game, Pokemon Pokopia. There’s also Pokemon Champions, but beyond that, we probably won’t learn the true extent of what’s to come until Pokemon Day 2026. But many fans are expecting big things, since 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. Now, we might have at least one indication of the 2026 Pokemon lineup.

2025 was the Year of Eevee, with the Pokemon Center leaning into Eevee merch alongside the popularity of the Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon TCG. Next year will almost certainly be all about the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. After all, The Pokemon Company went pretty hard for its 25th anniversary back in 2020. Thanks to a newly filed trademark spotted by PokeBeach, it looks like we’re going to get a new set of 30th anniversary Pokemon TCG Cards as part of the celebration. Here’s what we know, and what we can guess.

New Trademark Suggests 30th Anniversary Special Pokemon TCG Collection

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

Recently, PokeBeach uncovered a new trademark for the name Celebration Collection. The trademark was filed in Japan, but is written out in English. This is similar to the trademarks filed for new Pokemon TCG sets in the past. That makes it pretty likely this trademark reflects plans to create a new set to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

After all, a Celebrations set arrived in celebration of the 25th anniversary 5 years ago. This set, naturally, celebrated past cards and largely focused on Kanto Pokemon, because of course it did. The cards for that collection had a special promo stamp to mark their status as part of the anniversary collection.

As of now, The Pokemon Company has not formally announced any new anniversary sets of Pokemon cards for 2026. In fact, they’ve been pretty tight-lipped in general on plans to celebrate the occasion. However, it’s highly likely we can expect at least a few goodies to mark the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Most likely, that will include a special Pokemon TCG set with the name Celebration Collection. If it is similar to prior anniversary sets, it will likely be reprints of previously released cards with a special promo mark of some kind. This could potentially give fans another shot to get some of the rarer pulls from recent sets… provided stores can keep the collection in stock, of course.

Alongside this likely Pokemon TCG set, most fans expect that the 10th generation of Pokemon games will be revealed at Pokemon Day 2026. After all, it’s been a few years since our last main series entry, and hitting Gen 10 on the 30th anniversary is just too perfect. As for what else the Pokemon company has up its sleeve for 2026, we’ll have to wait and see.

What are you hoping to see for the 30th anniversary of Pokemon next year?