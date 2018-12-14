PewDiePie Attacks His Own Apology Video

Ah, PewDiePie. Felix Kjellberg, also known as the Pew in the YouTube-verse, is no stranger to controversy with the media but last year seemed to be the pinnacle of his friction with the general public when he went on blast for the use of a racial slur in one of his videos.

During and older stream, the highly public YouTube sensation seemingly took things unnecessarily far by using a racial slur during a dicey moment in the popular PC game PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds. The use of this particular slur was loud and immediate. The stream in question can be found here, though there is a language advisory with derogatory connotations.

Immediately following the clip going viral, he made an apology video addressing the issue head on. Now that it’s been over a year, Pew is back with another video, this time with a “rating” of YouTuber apologies, including his own.

In his original video, he cited “the heat of the moment” for the reason the slur was used. Now he’s calling himself out for the flimsy excuse, “I didn’t mean for this to sound like an excuse, but it 100% comes across as an excuse. I never should have said that.”

Eventually he got to the part where he said he didn’t want to make excuses for his actions, to which present-day Felix laughed saying “…except you basically just made a bunch of excuses for it, you idiot.”

He ended his own roast by saying at the end of the day, to make a good apology video you just have to be honest. “Don’t think you can try and trick the internet,” he warned. Just be honest and own up to whatever the issue is at hand.

PewDiePie is no stranger to these types of controversies, his brand has even incurred substantial damage because of this. With over 67 million subscribers, the public outreach is immediate and though streamers are not expected to be “cookie cutter,” it is important to keep the fanbase in mind. This is even more vital in terms of language that has the intent of harm behind it, which is something that becomes increasingly common on both YouTube and services like Twitch.

The YouTuber has seen a lot of growth through the years, a product of simply growing up, but the ability to reflect back on past actions is important in anyone’s life and it is interesting to hear his reflections on some of the “bigger” moments in his streaming career – the ones that easily can spin out of control.