PewDiePie Briefly Beaten by T-Series Once Again

Many people on the Internet are privy to the fact that there has been an ongoing battle between Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg and Indian music channel T-Series for the most YouTube subscribers. That said, it looks like T-Series has gained the upper hand once again, only to lose it once more shortly afterward.

The race has been neck-and-neck for some time now, with one jumping out only for the other to catch back up. This will likely continue to repeat itself over and over again until one of the channels throws in the towel, gets deleted, or any number of things that ends it.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that T-Series has gained the lead. The first time was on February 22nd when YouTube purged several accounts, which sent PewDiePie‘s subscriber count into a steady decline. This allowed the Indian music channel to be the first channel to surpass YouTube’s top dog for the first time in over five years. They have done it a couple times since, as the two channels continue to remain close to one another in terms of subscriber count.

At the time of writing, PewDiePie is closing in on 89 million subscribers with 88,967,000. T-Series is hot on his tail with 88,932,470, leaving a very small amount of wiggle room for the controversial YouTuber to remain on top. Needless to say, the race shall continue to push forward, with each trading the top spot regularly.

After all, PewDiePie may have exhausted some of his best options to gain support when Elon Musk and Justin Roiland were on an episode of Meme Review. Then again, it’s anyone’s guess as to what is and isn’t possible on YouTube these days. Only time will tell who the true leader will be when it comes to subscribers.

What do you think about all of this? Is PewDiePie going to remain on top, or will T-Series eventually take the lead and run away with it? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

