PewDiePie to Stream Exclusively on DLive Instead of YouTube

There’s no denying that Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has been shrouded in controversy for some time now, with people even starting a petition to have him banned from YouTube, the platform he has made a fortune on. That said, the controversial content creator recently announced that he will be starting up his weekly streams once again, only not on YouTube. Instead, PewDiePie will exclusively be streaming on DLive, which is a platform more akin to Twitch or Mixer, in that it is focused on livestreaming content. The only difference is that DLive doesn’t take any cut, which results in creators getting an overwhelming amount of the revenue generated.

“I’m excited to start live-streaming again regularly,” PewDiePie said. “DLive is great for me because I’m treated like a real partner just like all of the other streamers on their unique platform.” His first stream on DLive is set to take place on Sunday, April 14th, where he plans to donate between $10,000 and $50,000 to other creators on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kat Peterson, a member of PewDiePie’s management team, says that the controversial YouTuber is making the jump to DLive because “this particular platform was able to support a lot of what he’s going after in terms of innovation and support for other creators.”

“This was a really good fit for him,” Peterson continued. “This platform is able to support creators, in terms of the revenue share, in a way that is hugely favorable to the creator.” How the platform does this is by giving the creator 90.1% of any subscription or gift revenue, with the other 9.9% going into a pool that is rewarded daily to the top contributors to the platform.

For those who don’t know, DLive is built on the Lino Network, which uses cryptocurrency in the form of Lino Points. This is how the creators are paid and how users are able to subscribe to their favorite creators as well as give them gifts. Users can also earn Lino Points just by interacting on the platform.

What do you think about this? Will DLive grow to be a legitimate competitor with Twitch, Mixer, or YouTube now that PewDiePie is on board? Do you believe it is a viable business in terms of rewarding its users? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Thanks, Deadline!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!