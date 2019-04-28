PewDiePie Calls For End of “Subscribe to PewDiePie” Meme

Today, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg released a new video on YouTube calling for the end of the prominent “Subscribe to PewDiePie” meme. In the video, dubbed “Ending the Subscribe to PewDiePie Meme,” the YouTube sensation asked his fans to let the long-running and popular meme die, citing its loose association to a variety of unsavory events, including, most notably, the tragic and horrific Christchurch shooting, where the shooter championed the meme before cowardly firing on worshipping Muslims in New Zealand. Of course, PewDiePie has denounced the shooting and more, but now he think its time for the meme to disappear as well.

The video opens with the YouTuber noting that unlike his other content, the purpose of this video is serious, and to let his viewers know his perspective on the recent events over the past couple of months.

“I think it’s time to end the ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie’ movement or meme,’” says Kjellberg. “It’s something that started off as a way to keep me as the number one most subscribed channel on YouTube, and seeing so many people come to my support, other creators as well, has been incredibly humbling to me. It’s really, really meant a lot.”

The YouTuber, continued, noting that he never thought it would last more than a couple of days. Obviously though, his estimation was way off. PewDiePie adds that, at first, it started off with really positive things, but then things got out of control.

“Something I learned, and I think hopefully it’s something people can understand, is when you have 90 million riled up about something, you’re bound to get a few degenerates.”

PewDiePie continued, talking about where things started to go wrong:

“It started off with someone spray painting ‘Sub to PewDiePie’ on a World War 2 memorial, and it was just so disgusting, so disappointing to have my name and my community dragged into that.”

PewDiePie points out that, at the time, he disavowed the incident, made sure the tag was removed, and even donated to the park — hoping that would be it.

“I didn’t want hateful acts to overpower all these amazing things people were doing. All these cool and positive things. But then something happened that I don’t think anyone would have predicted. The Christchurch shooter said ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie.’ Out of respect for the families and victims involved, I chose not to address it any further than on Twitter, where I disavowed the actions taken that day and gave my sincerest condolences to everyone affected. To have my name associated with something so unspeakably vile has affected me in more ways that I’ve let shown. I just didn’t want to address it right away, and I didn’t want to give the terrorists any more attention.”

Felix continued:

“I didn’t want to make it about me, because I don’t think it has anything to do with me. To put it plainly, I didn’t want hate to win, but it’s clear to me now that the ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie’ movement should have ended then.”

PewDiePie then addresses the T-Series subscription battle, and the two diss track videos he made for it, both of which are being blocked after legal disruption in India over them. Further, the YouTuber points out that parts of the media have manipulated the battle with T-Series to make it about race, politics or nationality, and he doesn’t agree with this.

“This negative rhetoric is something I don’t agree with at all and I want that to stop and make it perfectly clear — no I’m not racist. I don’t support any form of racist comments or hate towards anyone.”

PewDiePie caps the video with expressing he doesn’t want the 100 million subscriber milestone to be about some battle with T-Series, and further, the YouTuber expressed his gratitude to his passionate community.

“This movement started as love and support, so let’s end it with that.”

