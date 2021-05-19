PewDiePie Responds to Criticism Over 7-Year-Old Reddit Post

✖

In 2021, PewDiePie no longer edits his own YouTube videos, like every YouTuber of his size. However, this wasn't always the case. A few years ago, PewDiePie was still editing his videos while everyone else wasn't. At the time, PewDiePie explained why he hadn't hired an editor, noting that he would feel like he was cheating his fans and that his videos would lose a huge part of his personality. Adding to this, he noted that he enjoyed the hard work and wanted to prove that he could make a huge YouTube channel with no help or material assistance.

Recently, during a new YouTube video, PewDiePie addressed some criticism about this change, including criticism from one Reddit user that called him a "hypocrite" for doing a 180. To this end, PewDiePie revealed his opinion on the matter has changed over time, before noting that at a certain point it became no longer feasible.

"I mean, I know it doesn't sound like it, but I think I stayed true to that, especially compared to how most YouTubers run their channel," said PewDiePie reading his original take from years ago. "I mean, come on. Yes, I don't edit my videos anymore, obviously, but I also wouldn't be able to upload nearly enough. So, it's a trade. I don't know if this was meant to be put me on the spot, but I think I stayed true to myself and this idea."

PewDiePie continued, after reading a comment that called him a "hypocrite" for the change:

“I don’t think I [look like a hypocrite]. I’ve talked about it and I’ve talked about how my view on it has changed. There’s no f*****g way I would be able to upload as many videos for this long of a time if I had edited it all myself. It just isn’t feasible. But in a lot of ways too, yeah I miss editing. I think I added a lot to my edits in the past. Not to say Sive [his current editor] didn’t add a lot either. He’s added a s**t ton. But it comes from two different people, and that will always be different. It’s just how it is. My original point was look how most YouTubers run their stuff. Now they have producers, writers, editors, a whole team. It’s almost getting more and more like actual big productions. There is nothing wrong with that either. There is room for both, honestly."

As PewDiePie points out, there's not a ton of production value and external help behind his videos, which is a big reason why so many love his videos compared to videos from other huge YouTube channels.

For more coverage on PewDiePie, YouTube, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.