PewDiePie Is 2019’s Most-Viewed YouTube Creator

For anyone following along at home, it should come as no surprise that 2019 has been a big year for the popular YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg. Not only did PewDiePie get married this year, but he also surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first solo creator to do so. And now that YouTube has begun putting out its year-in-review stats, it would seem that that success absolutely was reflected in the number of views he got as well. According to the video platform, PewDiePie is officially the most-viewed creator of 2019.

YouTube doesn’t appear to have released specific numbers when it released its 2019 top charts as part of the larger YouTube Rewind 2019 rollout, but Variety claims PewDiePie’s channel received over 4 billion views this year. Taking a peek at his official channel stats, that would have put him around 20 billion views before the start of the year, which sounds about right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To look at just one video of PewDiePie’s to use as an example, the one released as part of his wedding currently sits at around 29 million views and 4.7 million likes. And PewDiePie’s most popular video this year had 155 million views alone! You can check it out below:

“When PewDiePie began his channel in 2010, the most subscribed creator on YouTube, Ryan Higa, had just over 2 million subscribers; 100 million would have seemed a near-impossible accomplishment,” the YouTube Rewind 2019 site states. “Over a decade later, PewDiePie and T-Series achieved the seemingly impossible, both crossing 100 million subscribers within months of each other, a demonstration not only of their connections with fans, but also of the massive growth of YouTube.”

Here’s the full list of the top 10 most-viewed YouTube creators, according to YouTube:

PewDiePie Felipe Neto Pencilmation Jelly David Bobrik DudePerfect MrBeast LazarBeam Fischer’s Azzyland

What do you think about PewDiePie taking the top spot in 2019? Are you at all surprised? Let us know in the comments, or hit us up on Twitter at @ComicBook to talk all things gaming!

You can check out all of the details featured as part of the YouTube Rewind 2019 over at the collection’s official website. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PewDiePie right here.