PewDiePie Reveals Why the Sonic the Hedgehog Redesign Is Incredible

When Paramount Pictures first revealed its new Sonic the Hedgehog movie earlier this year, it was slammed, dogpiled, and then shot into space. People hated it. Why? The design of the blue hedgehog itself, which, well, took some creative liberties with the character’s iconic look. The response was so bad and loud that Paramount Pictures delayed the movie to redesign the character. It was a big, risky move, but it seems to have paid off. Earlier this week, the movie’s second trailer released with a newly designed Sonic, and fans loved it. Really loved it. Heck, even PewDiePie is impressed and pulling for the movie, and he doesn’t care about the 90s speed demon at all.

“Legit, I was actually impressed when I saw the trailer,” said PewDiePie in a new episode of Meme Review on YouTube. “I’m like, ‘Woah, actually, Sonic looks really good now.’ I mean, you look at it frame by frame….. look what a difference! All the expressions and everything. I don’t even care about this film, but I’m just impressed.”

The world’s most popular YouTuber continued, noting how horrific the original design was, especially its teeth. PewDiePie could see where fans were coming from with the backlash, but what’s impressive and incredible to him is that the animators were able to fix the design. As you may know, there’s not many comeback stories on the Internet, which doesn’t forget and isn’t easy to win over in the first place, let alone after you crushed its collective childhood dreams.

“I gotta give credit…They really fixed it up. Dude — I’m very happy for the people that [wanted] redemption. This is what redemption looks like!”

PewDiePie didn’t reveal whether or not he has intentions on seeing the movie, but I’m sure Paramount Pictures and Sega are happy to get such a huge shout from one of the most famous people in the world.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release on February 14, 2020.