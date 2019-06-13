Phantasy Star Online 2 Coming West Next Year Via Xbox One and PC [UPDATE]

UPDATE: While speaking with our sister site Giant Bomb, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that Phantasy Star Online 2 is coming to “all platforms,” which presumably means it will also be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

ORIGINAL: Today during Xbox‘s E3 2019 presser, Sega announced that Phantasy Star Online 2 is coming west via Xbox One and PC in spring 2020. At the moment, Sega has said nothing of any additional platforms, but there’s a chance more platforms will be revealed later, unless Microsoft snatched up some exclusive deal. Further, there’s no word on the game coming to Europe, suggesting it will only come to North America next year. Again, this could change over time though.

As you may know, the popular free-to-play MMO RPG is currently available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation Vita in Japan. In other words, it seems insane it won’t at least hit PS4 and Switch in the west, but for now, Sega is keeping quiet on this front.

Sega has confirmed that all additional content added to the game since its launch in Japan will be packaged right into the game for its western release. In other words, you won’t have to wait for it to be released after the fact — it will all available up front.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is poised to launch in the west via Xbox One and PC sometime next spring. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Players of Phantasy Star Online 2 become a member of a research expedition called “Arks,” which belong to a fleet of interplanetary cruising ships, setting out to a research a variety of different planets. Visiting places for the mission (quest) always evolves into a fresh and surprising adventure, including auto-generated maps, sudden events, and a Multiplayer Party Area, where up to 12 players can play together simultaneously.

“Each planet and quest is an encounter with different characters and battles with enemies. Its easy control systems allow for intense exhilaration in battles as well as highly strategic and customizable actions. Gigantic boss enemies are also waiting for their time to challenge you with their towering body that covers the whole screen. Team up with other players against epic bosses!”

