Phasmophobia Finally Coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5

At long last, the co-op horror game Phasmophobia will soon be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. First released on PC all the way back in 2020, Phasmophobia has continued to receive new updates at a steady cadence as it continues its early access phase. Since this initial launch, those on consoles have been patiently waiting for their own opportunity to join in on the ghost-hunting adventures. Now, that opportunity is right around the corner.

Revealed initially during today's Xbox Games Showcase Extended, developer Kinetic Games confirmed that Phasmophobia would be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S two months from now in August 2023. Soon after, the game was also confirmed to be heading to PlayStation 5. On Sony's console, Phasmophobia will also be compatible with PlayStation VR2, making this the first time that the game has been playable on a non-PC VR headset. Much like the PC version of Phasmophobia, the console edition will also be available via early access at first.

Perhaps the best thing about Phasmophobia coming to consoles it that it will be fully compatible with all other versions of the title. Kinetic Games has already confirmed that the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC iterations will feature crossplay, which means all platforms will be able to experience the game with one another. So if you're already content with playing Phasmophobia on PC, your console friends can now look to join in on the fun.

"Phasmophobia is a 4-player, online co-op, psychological horror game," says the official description of the game for those that may not be familiar. "You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team."

