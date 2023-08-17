Phasmophobia Ascension Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Phasmophobia's highly-anticipated Ascension update has finally been released, and players can look forward to a significant amount of new content. Several pieces of equipment have been changed, levels have been reset, and players even have the option of blocking one another. While not nearly as exciting as some of the new content, the update also features a wealth of bug fixes. Developer Kinetic Games had been hyping this update as the "biggest ever," and it certainly seems like that's the case! Full patch notes have been added to the game's page on Steam, and can be found below.

PROGRESSION

A new levelling system has been added, with new rates of progression, new unlocks, and a prestige system.

For this system to function, all current players have been reset to Prestige 1, level 1, this way you can continue to play with your unlocked difficulties and locations. New players will start at Prestige 0, level 1.

Warning: Players now found editing their level will be banned.

LEGACY BADGE

Upon launching the game for the first time after updating, you will be presented with a new screen to choose a unique badge with options based on your pre-update level. Once saved, this is un-editable so choose carefully!

EQUIPMENT

UPGRADES

Each equipment item now has 3 tiers, increasing our Equipment count from 22 to 60! Tiers cost a large sum of money to unlock, but each tier will cost the same to bring into a contract.



To upgrade a piece of equipment, reach the required level, go to the shop and press on any item's UI tile on the screen, then hit upgrade!



RENAMING

Several names have been replaced to accommodate changes or for the new upgrade tiers, so that the word covers a broader spectrum:

Fingerprints (evidence) -> Ultraviolet



Footsteps (photos and descriptions) -> Footprints



Candles and Lantern -> Firelight



Matchbox and Lighters -> Igniter



Smudge Sticks and Censer -> Incense



Camcorders and Movie Camera -> Video Camera



Glowsticks and UV torches -> UV Light



Sanity Drink, Pills and Shot -> Sanity Medication



Head Mounted Camera, Flashlight and Goggles -> Head Gear



Weak or Strong flashlights -> Flashlight



D.O.T.S

We felt that DOTS wasn't a very interactive evidence type, so we've completely refactored it from the ground up. Instead of being a clone of the ghost that gets spawned in and revealed with DOTS, the following will happen:

You will no longer get duplicate DOTS ghosts, or DOTS triggering during events, hunts or other interactions



Ghosts with DOTS evidence can now enter a short "DOTS state"; where they are temporarily visible with infrared light, during this time they will wander towards the nearest player before disappearing (if the player is in the same room)



DOTS Ghost photos now count as normal ghost photos



Note: Banshees will try to roam towards their target instead



FIRELIGHTS AND IGNITERS

You can now turn off Firelights by pressing the Use button again while holding it



Firelights now have a duration for their effects, and no longer stop the sanity drain completely, with different amounts of sanity benefits per tier



PARABOLIC MICROPHONE

When using a Parabolic microphone, you will now clearly hear all sounds you are aiming towards, within range, while all other sounds will be muffled



INCENSE

The interval in which the ghost checks if an Incense is active, is now much smaller, making repelling the ghost much more consistent



Using Incense during another Incense's effect will now reset the timer instead of doing nothing



SALT AND ULTRAVIOLET

Salt will now only reveal footprints if the ghost has Ultraviolet evidence



UV prints must now be charged by a UV light to take a successful photo



Footprints will be affected by ghost traits similar to Fingerprints



Glowsticks can now be used again after they dim to shake and revitalize the light they produce



THERMOMETERS AND TEMPERATURES

Thermometers are now counted as a starter item alongside the other evidence items



The cold breath effect will now show at 5 degrees Celsius and below.



You must now use a Thermometer to find freezing temperatures at 0 Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) or below



To receive a room temperature reading you must now hold the "Use" button for a short period (Tiers II and III only)



Room temperatures will now be much more consistent between players

Freezing ghosts can lower the temperature to -10C, non-freezing ghosts can lower to 1C

Temperatures will now drop at 1/3 the current speed, if the temperature is below the minimum weather temperature





TRIPODS AND VIDEO CAMERAS

Max amount reduced to 4



Ghosts can now throw video cameras like other items



Ghosts can now rarely knock over tripods



CONSUMABLES

Some items are now consumable! This means that if you use an item during a contract, marked as "consumable" in the shop, you will have to purchase it again when you leave.

Disabling "lose items" in Custom Difficulty will not consume items (rewards are still set to 0x) Crucifix: All tiers

Firelight I and II

Igniter: All tiers

Incense I and II

Salt: All tiers

Sanity Medication: All tiers



PHOTO SYSTEM

Added a new photo camera system which takes into consideration the distance and view angle of the evidence. This will significantly change the quality of photos.



Evidence in photos will now need to be closer and centralized to get a higher quality reward.

REWARD CHANGES

Several rewards have had their values adjusted to feel more rewarding and encourage the completion of objectives

Rewards for all objectives, tasks and the weekly challenge have been increased drastically



Any experience earned will now give you the same amount in dollars



Rewards for collecting the bone will no longer be affected by the reward multiplier

TRAINING

The Training mission has been replaced with a brand-new experience, to access it press the training button on the main menu.

This version of Training is set in a custom-built warehouse, with different rooms to show the player how to use each item of Evidence equipment, as well as give tips and tricks on how to play the game in a controlled environment.

GAMEPAD 2.0

Added gamepad UI button controls for the Journal, voice recognition text and the main menu screen

Replaced gamepad UI navigation with a virtual on-screen cursor

BLOCKING PLAYERS

You can now block other players. Blocking another player will keep them permanently muted until you unblock them.

To block or unblock a player, press the block button on either their player card or on the recent players page. You can also unblock players by going to the 'Blocked Players' tab in the 'Pause Menu'.

NEW

Upgraded the Unity engine for many performance improvements



Swapped from the Forward to Forward+ renderer. With this, turning on multiple lights should no longer reduce your performance drastically



Added a help (?) button above the equipment list to explain the new icons to the player



Clicking on any Equipment panel in the SHOP or LOADOUT pages will now open a new window displaying new information and buttons for Upgrading



A small Tier button has been added to the top left of each equipment item in the Shop, which you can click to quickly cycle through unlocked Upgrades



New gameplay Descriptions and Lore notes have been added to all equipment, viewable on the Upgrade screen



You can now set a loadout to Auto-Buy! This will refill any missing items when finishing a mission, but only you have the money to buy all the missing items



Added range indicators while placing to all Ghost-Writing Books and Motion Sensor III



Added platform-specific icons to the player cards and recent player's page



Player voices will now be affected by audio effects such as the Sunny Meadows hallway reverb



Added gamepad UI button controls for the Journal, voice recognition text and the main menu screen



Added a fade to the VR head collision



When the game loads into a map or the main menu it will now always be a smooth fade for VR and NonVR



The ghost will now leave EMF when blowing out a candle



Several equipment items can now be turned on and off by pressing use when aiming at them while they are placed



Added support for the Quest Pro



Added support for the Vive Focus 3



CHANGES

The in-game voice system has been replaced with Photon Voice



Replaced and added several new sounds for equipment



Moved the camera view for the Head Mounted Camera so that it's slightly easier to watch other player's view



Crucifixes will now have an extra 50% range (per Tier) against Demons



Incense will now have an extra 50% duration (per Tier) against Moroi



Rebaked lighting in all locations, main menu and training



Increased the height of the Equipment List panel in the lobby



Increased the penalty for choosing a Monkey Paw in Custom games



"I wish to see the ghost" will no longer teleport the ghost in front of you, instead it will reveal it where the ghost is, in its current position



Turning off "Flashlights" in Custom difficulty will now turn off all types of flashlights (DOTS I, UV II etc)



Updated all equipment loadouts for Weekly Challenges to accommodate Tiers, some are harder some are easier!



Reduced the chance for a ghost to interact with a door as it was overpowering other interactions



Moved the Tarot Cards in the Collection cabinet so you can see them all at once on all aspect ratios



Candles found inside contracts can still be lit, but are no longer grabbable and do not provide any sanity-altering effects



The "Take a Ghost photo" objective will no longer count if you take a ghost photo when your journal is already full



Light range has been reduced and will no longer cast shadows to save performance



Improved the performance of the fountain in Sunny Meadows



Removed distortion for VR Parabolic microphone glass



Improved support for new HTC VR headsets



Replaced Turkish font to make it more readable



VR Smooth Monitor View has been renamed to Social Screen Mode



The fallen Candelabras will now start off, and cannot be re-lit

FIXES

Players should no longer reach the maximum light count, resulting in lights not casting any visible light e.g. basement floor being black / DOTS not showing on walls



The weekly timer will now display the minutes and seconds left when there are less than 24 hours left



Thaye will now have the correct interaction rate



EMF interactions can no longer cause incorrect collisions with objects



Players will no longer change their order between the lobby, truck and journal



Fixed a common crash when initializing VR



You can no longer repel the ghost for another player with an unlimited range (e.g. lighting a smudge in the truck)



Thaye will no longer age when only a dead player is nearby



Thaye will now do fewer ghost events as it ages instead of more



Yokai will now have increased hunt chance and activity for all talking players instead of just the host



Tanglewood basement audio effects will now change when they should



Tanglewood basement room bounds are now accurate



Mare will no longer count keyboards and TV Remotes as light sources



The ghost can no longer get stuck at the back of the Woodwind games tent



The Sunny Meadows camera icons will now show on the correct floor



The setup timer will now be set to 0 after using the Ouija Board



The ghost mist event will now move towards you instead of above you



The Monkey Paw can now be grabbed while the Sunny Meadows Chapel cross is on fire



Items during contracts will no longer break if you are holding an item in the main menu before loading



Numbers in player names will no longer be translated when using Arabic



Several items will no longer push you around while held and you are crouched



Fixed a crash on low-end hardware that caused quality settings to be set too early



Due to the new Voice System, issues with desynced voice chat, voice delays and poor voice audio quality are now significantly improved



The VR Loading fade will now be completely black



You can no longer walk through the bushes in Willow



Ghosts can no longer spawn / travel to unintended locations in High School



Mimics will no longer always have cold breath if they had previously mimicked a Hantu



Lighting the summoning circle will no longer turn the lights on in the room the ghost was previously in



Moonlight will no longer be visible in the Sunny Meadows basement: Restricted Wing



The Photo Camera can now be detected by the ghost during a hunt when a non-host is holding it



The High Priestess Tarot Card will now correctly work in single player

KNOWN ISSUES

Players sometimes do not leave the lobby correctly and are still visible, causing a bug where you have to restart



Changing your keybindings won't currently change the sticky notes in the new Training mode



Some shiny surface reflections (such as the truck floor) will flicker on and off when viewed from a particular angle



Enabling MSAA will cause white outlines to appear around certain surfaces

Workaround: Use FXAA or SMAA





VR placement highlight is incorrectly aligned in the truck and belt in most cases (actual placement position is correct)



VR Head gear can be toggled on/off when grabbed



Some equipment and fingerprint photos may be inconsistent

Hopefully the majority of these changes will be for the better! August is shaping up to be a big month for Phasmophobia, as the game's console versions will also be arriving this month. With August more than halfway over, it shouldn't be too much longer, but Kinetic Games has not announced a firm release date just yet.

How do you feel about these changes to Phasmophobia? Have you gotten a chance to try out the update yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!