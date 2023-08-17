Phasmophobia Ascension Update Live, Patch Notes Released
Phasmophobia's "biggest ever" update is finally here.
Phasmophobia's highly-anticipated Ascension update has finally been released, and players can look forward to a significant amount of new content. Several pieces of equipment have been changed, levels have been reset, and players even have the option of blocking one another. While not nearly as exciting as some of the new content, the update also features a wealth of bug fixes. Developer Kinetic Games had been hyping this update as the "biggest ever," and it certainly seems like that's the case! Full patch notes have been added to the game's page on Steam, and can be found below.
PROGRESSION
A new levelling system has been added, with new rates of progression, new unlocks, and a prestige system.
For this system to function, all current players have been reset to Prestige 1, level 1, this way you can continue to play with your unlocked difficulties and locations. New players will start at Prestige 0, level 1.
Warning: Players now found editing their level will be banned.
LEGACY BADGE
Upon launching the game for the first time after updating, you will be presented with a new screen to choose a unique badge with options based on your pre-update level. Once saved, this is un-editable so choose carefully!
EQUIPMENT
UPGRADES
Each equipment item now has 3 tiers, increasing our Equipment count from 22 to 60! Tiers cost a large sum of money to unlock, but each tier will cost the same to bring into a contract.
To upgrade a piece of equipment, reach the required level, go to the shop and press on any item's UI tile on the screen, then hit upgrade!
RENAMING
Several names have been replaced to accommodate changes or for the new upgrade tiers, so that the word covers a broader spectrum:
- Fingerprints (evidence) -> Ultraviolet
- Footsteps (photos and descriptions) -> Footprints
- Candles and Lantern -> Firelight
- Matchbox and Lighters -> Igniter
- Smudge Sticks and Censer -> Incense
- Camcorders and Movie Camera -> Video Camera
- Glowsticks and UV torches -> UV Light
- Sanity Drink, Pills and Shot -> Sanity Medication
- Head Mounted Camera, Flashlight and Goggles -> Head Gear
- Weak or Strong flashlights -> Flashlight
D.O.T.S
We felt that DOTS wasn't a very interactive evidence type, so we've completely refactored it from the ground up. Instead of being a clone of the ghost that gets spawned in and revealed with DOTS, the following will happen:
- You will no longer get duplicate DOTS ghosts, or DOTS triggering during events, hunts or other interactions
- Ghosts with DOTS evidence can now enter a short "DOTS state"; where they are temporarily visible with infrared light, during this time they will wander towards the nearest player before disappearing (if the player is in the same room)
- DOTS Ghost photos now count as normal ghost photos
Note: Banshees will try to roam towards their target instead
FIRELIGHTS AND IGNITERS
- You can now turn off Firelights by pressing the Use button again while holding it
- Firelights now have a duration for their effects, and no longer stop the sanity drain completely, with different amounts of sanity benefits per tier
PARABOLIC MICROPHONE
- When using a Parabolic microphone, you will now clearly hear all sounds you are aiming towards, within range, while all other sounds will be muffled
INCENSE
- The interval in which the ghost checks if an Incense is active, is now much smaller, making repelling the ghost much more consistent
- Using Incense during another Incense's effect will now reset the timer instead of doing nothing
SALT AND ULTRAVIOLET
- Salt will now only reveal footprints if the ghost has Ultraviolet evidence
- UV prints must now be charged by a UV light to take a successful photo
- Footprints will be affected by ghost traits similar to Fingerprints
- Glowsticks can now be used again after they dim to shake and revitalize the light they produce
THERMOMETERS AND TEMPERATURES
- Thermometers are now counted as a starter item alongside the other evidence items
- The cold breath effect will now show at 5 degrees Celsius and below.
- You must now use a Thermometer to find freezing temperatures at 0 Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) or below
- To receive a room temperature reading you must now hold the "Use" button for a short period (Tiers II and III only)
- Room temperatures will now be much more consistent between players
- Freezing ghosts can lower the temperature to -10C, non-freezing ghosts can lower to 1C
- Temperatures will now drop at 1/3 the current speed, if the temperature is below the minimum weather temperature
TRIPODS AND VIDEO CAMERAS
- Max amount reduced to 4
- Ghosts can now throw video cameras like other items
- Ghosts can now rarely knock over tripods
CONSUMABLES
- Some items are now consumable! This means that if you use an item during a contract, marked as "consumable" in the shop, you will have to purchase it again when you leave.
Disabling "lose items" in Custom Difficulty will not consume items (rewards are still set to 0x)
- Crucifix: All tiers
- Firelight I and II
- Igniter: All tiers
- Incense I and II
- Salt: All tiers
- Sanity Medication: All tiers
PHOTO SYSTEM
- Added a new photo camera system which takes into consideration the distance and view angle of the evidence. This will significantly change the quality of photos.
- Evidence in photos will now need to be closer and centralized to get a higher quality reward.
REWARD CHANGES
Several rewards have had their values adjusted to feel more rewarding and encourage the completion of objectives
- Rewards for all objectives, tasks and the weekly challenge have been increased drastically
- Any experience earned will now give you the same amount in dollars
- Rewards for collecting the bone will no longer be affected by the reward multiplier
TRAINING
The Training mission has been replaced with a brand-new experience, to access it press the training button on the main menu.
This version of Training is set in a custom-built warehouse, with different rooms to show the player how to use each item of Evidence equipment, as well as give tips and tricks on how to play the game in a controlled environment.
GAMEPAD 2.0
- Added gamepad UI button controls for the Journal, voice recognition text and the main menu screen
- Replaced gamepad UI navigation with a virtual on-screen cursor
BLOCKING PLAYERS
You can now block other players. Blocking another player will keep them permanently muted until you unblock them.
To block or unblock a player, press the block button on either their player card or on the recent players page. You can also unblock players by going to the 'Blocked Players' tab in the 'Pause Menu'.
NEW
- Upgraded the Unity engine for many performance improvements
- Swapped from the Forward to Forward+ renderer. With this, turning on multiple lights should no longer reduce your performance drastically
- Added a help (?) button above the equipment list to explain the new icons to the player
- Clicking on any Equipment panel in the SHOP or LOADOUT pages will now open a new window displaying new information and buttons for Upgrading
- A small Tier button has been added to the top left of each equipment item in the Shop, which you can click to quickly cycle through unlocked Upgrades
- New gameplay Descriptions and Lore notes have been added to all equipment, viewable on the Upgrade screen
- You can now set a loadout to Auto-Buy! This will refill any missing items when finishing a mission, but only you have the money to buy all the missing items
- Added range indicators while placing to all Ghost-Writing Books and Motion Sensor III
- Added platform-specific icons to the player cards and recent player's page
- Player voices will now be affected by audio effects such as the Sunny Meadows hallway reverb
- Added gamepad UI button controls for the Journal, voice recognition text and the main menu screen
- Added a fade to the VR head collision
- When the game loads into a map or the main menu it will now always be a smooth fade for VR and NonVR
- The ghost will now leave EMF when blowing out a candle
- Several equipment items can now be turned on and off by pressing use when aiming at them while they are placed
- Added support for the Quest Pro
- Added support for the Vive Focus 3
CHANGES
- Light range has been reduced and will no longer cast shadows to save performance
- The fallen Candelabras will now start off, and cannot be re-lit
FIXES
KNOWN ISSUES
- Workaround: Use FXAA or SMAA
Hopefully the majority of these changes will be for the better! August is shaping up to be a big month for Phasmophobia, as the game's console versions will also be arriving this month. With August more than halfway over, it shouldn't be too much longer, but Kinetic Games has not announced a firm release date just yet.
How do you feel about these changes to Phasmophobia? Have you gotten a chance to try out the update yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!