Phasmophobia Releases Big Anniversary Update

To celebrate the one year anniversary of Phasmophobia today, developer Kinetic Games has released an all-new update for the cooperative horror title. While this update as a whole isn’t one of the bigger ones that the game has received in recent months, it comes with a few new features that players can look to check out.

As a whole, this new Phasmophobia update mainly looks to tweak a few existing features that have already been present in the game while also incorporating a handful of bug fixes. When it comes to actual new aspects that have released in this patch, perhaps the most notable change is that players can now experience the game in a single-player fashion while offline. Essentially, you no longer have to be connected to the servers in order to play Phasmophobia by yourself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with these updates, Kinetic Games also shared a message with fans to celebrate the first anniversary of Phasmophobia. “It has been an amazing year for Kinetic Games and Phasmophobia and I would like to thank everyone for their amazing support. Today, Phasmophobia is one of the highest rated games on Steam which is incredible and something I never imagined happening,” the studio said in its update post. “It doesn’t stop there either, we have many great updates planned for the future including this Halloween!” Kinetic Games also said when looking to the future. While we currently don’t know when these upcoming updates will be fully revealed, we should start to hear more in the coming weeks.

If you aren’t playing Phasmophobia already, you can currently look to pick the game up on PC via Steam. Additionally, you can find the full patch notes for today’s new update down below.

Journal Overhaul

A complete redesign of the journal to make it easier to use and navigate



You can now cross off evidence on the ghost evidence page



The pause menu is now integrated into the journal



You can now change all settings using the journal whilst in game



New

Added an option to play offline singleplayer which won’t connect you to the server



Added new fonts for several languages that had missing characters



Changes

The VR mute button has been changed to the pause button for all controllers. Your controller will vibrate when toggling mute



You will no longer get $10 for failing a contract and will instead get the insurance depending on the chosen difficulty



If you fail a contract you will now see what the ghost type was



Ghost orbs will now periodically change position in the ghost room



You can no longer see the D.O.T.S Projector ghost if you are dead



Fixes