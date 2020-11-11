Phasmophobia Developer Teases New Prison Level

✖

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has seemingly teased a new "prison" level, but unfortunately, this new tease doesn't come accompanied by many salient details. Over on Twitter, the official account for the game and Kinetic Games teased out an "in progress" picture this morning, featuring references to a new prison level. That said, this is where the information ends. While it looks like the game's Twitter account is teasing a new level that will take players to presumably an abandoned prison, there's no word on when this level will release, though it's apparently already in the works, which does perhaps suggest a release date is coming sooner rather than later.

Back in mid-September, Phasmophobia released via Steam Early Access and quickly became one of the hottest games on the Internet and one of the most-played games on Steam. Fast-forward two months, and both of these things remain true.

Since then, Kinectic Games has released several updates, but most of them have been focused on bug fixes, adjustments, and the addition of smaller features. However, it looks like some meaningful new content is on the way.

For now, it remains to be seen how a prison level would work, but as you would expect, in the replies to the Tweet above, there's plenty of hype about a new level.

Meanwhile, in the most recent and related news, the game's most recent update added two new gameplay features. That said, if you're holding out for a PvP mode, well, for now, it doesn't look like one is ever coming.

Phasmophobia is currently available via Steam Early Access for $13.99. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a full release or the game coming to any additional platforms.

