A new Phasmophobia update adds two new gameplay features to the mix. Kinetic Games announced the fresh bug fixes on Twitter and fans were very thankful for the good news. Their Discord change-log broke it all down. But, essentially, Kinetic added a new objective to bait a ghost into walking through salt. Then, dead players can now pick-up and throw non-equipment objects. This will shake things up just a tad, but of course, the fans are pointing out some other irregularities throughout Phasmophobia. People are still flocking to the game in large numbers due to the streaming community and word of mouth. There has been a resurgence around Horror games this year, even before Halloween rolled around. Amnesia has drawn a ton of attention around its sequel and Phasmophobia wasn’t very far behind.

Fans have been rankling for Kinetic Games to add a PvP mode. But, they shouldn’t hold their breath according to a recent IGN interview with the developer. There’s a ton of work to do, and it will be a while before that gets considered.

Another small update is live. It's mostly bug fixes with two new features. (Check Discord change-log) New

1. Added an objective to get a ghost to walk through salt.

2. Dead players can now grab/throw non equipment objects.#Phasmophobia — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) November 9, 2020

“I was originally planning the Early Access to be short”, they told the site, “where I just add a few more maps, ghost types, and equipment. However, due to the game’s popularity, everyone's expectations are increased so I am going to have to reconsider my plans for the game’s future.”

“The second PvP mode was added to the Trello to see what everyone's reactions would be. Right now I have no plans to add another game mode, as it would turn the game into something completely different, and push the game away from what I want it to be,” they added. “I want the game to remain 4 players vs. 1 AI, and balance the game, then add new features around that style of gameplay.”

Finally, they also stated the goals going forward, “At the moment my only focus is getting the major bugs fixed before I begin working on new content. These bug fixes would usually be sent out when they are ready but, due to me having to update a lot of the game’s code, a lot of new systems need testing, so the next update will be a big stability and bug fix update. After these bugs are fixed the new content will likely get bundled together in big updates. All new updates can be played on the beta version of the game, which everyone can access through Steam.”

