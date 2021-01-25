New Phasmophobia Update Fixes Bugs, Offers Quality-of-Life Tweaks

✖

A new update for the popular horror video game Phasmophobia released over the weekend largely fixes a whole bunch of bugs while also offering several quality-of-life changes. While the bug fixes include everything from stopping dead players from using the Ouija Board to some virtual reality bugs getting nixed, the quality-of-life bits mostly revolve around sounds and lights.

Notably, the volume of rain in Tanglewood should now be lowered, the parabolic and sound sensor can pick up sounds longer, and night vision should no longer obscure ghost orbs thanks to its brightness being lowered. Additionally, banshees should no longer be specifically listening for anyone but their targets. You can check out the full patch notes, direct from the developer, below:

Here's how Phasmophobia is officially described if you are not already familiar:

"Phasmophobia is a 4 player online co-op psychological horror where you and your team members of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and gather as much evidence of the paranormal as you can. You will use your ghost hunting equipment to search for and record evidence of whatever ghost is haunting the location to sell onto a ghost removal team."

Phasmophobia is currently available in Early Access on the digital storefront Steam for $13.99. There is no telling just how long the Early Access period might last at this point, but it continues to be regularly updated. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the creepy ghost video game right here.

