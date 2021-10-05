Phasmophobia Developer Teasing New Ghost Types Ahead of Halloween Update

A new update is coming to Phasmophobia sometime this Halloween season, and when it does, it seems that players might see some new paranormal entities accompanying it. The game’s official Twitter account posted a tease for the game, with the current 16 ghost types listed, as well as two entries that have been blurred out. The description for one of these ghosts has been mostly blurred out as well, but a handful of details remain. Apparently, one of these ghosts will mimic… something’s actions, and there’s some kind of way that it will interact with its environments.

Readers can make a judgement call for themselves by checking out the image in the Tweet embedded below.

Naturally, these teases have already got the internet speculating! The Tweet above saw numerous responses from fans trying to guess the abilities of the ghost with the blurred out description. One player guessed that the new ghost might be able to mimic a player’s voice, or the radio button’s noise, while another guessed it might mimic the sound of doors opening and closing. These seem like good guesses, but it’s impossible to say for certain. Whatever developer Kinetic Games is planning, it seems to have fans excited! With Halloween just a few weeks away, it seems like a safe bet that we should know more soon.

Kinetic Games just celebrated the one-year anniversary of Phasmophobia last month. For those unfamiliar with the game, Phasmophobia tasks players with investigating haunted locations to discover the type of ghost occupying the area. The game debuted as a multiplayer-only affair, but gained a single-player mode last month. It’s also playable both in VR and without. The game’s creepy settings made it a quick success on Twitch, and it has gained a faithful following, as a result.

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here and the game’s Steam page can be found right here.

