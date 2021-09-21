Phasmophobia Finally Has a Single-Player Mode

In honor of Phasmophobia‘s one-year anniversary, developer Kinetic Games has added a big new update. Version 0.3.1.0 has gone live, giving players the ability to enjoy the game in single-player for the very first time! The change should be quite welcome for those that prefer their horror experiences solo, and it might even convince some fans of the genre to give Phasmophobia a try if they haven’t already. In addition to this solo option, the new update includes a number of bug fixes, an overhaul of the game’s journal, and more. Comicbook.com has the full patch notes, which can be found right here.

With the Halloween season just around the corner, this update couldn’t have come at a better time! Mind you, there’s never a bad season to enjoy the horror genre, but horror games just seem more enjoyable during the fall season. Over the last year, Phasmophobia has developed a faithful following, but there’s a big segment of the gaming community that just doesn’t enjoy gaming online. Every player has their preference, and this update could help the game find more fans.

For those unfamiliar with Phasmophobia, the game tasks players with exploring haunted locations in order to discover the ghost that is causing paranormal disturbances. Players can choose to play the game in VR, or without the option. A big part of the game’s appeal comes from playing Phasmophobia as part of a group, so it will be interesting to see if the single-player mode can manage to capture that same magic. The mode has been around for a few days now, so players are still getting the chance to find out for themselves. Hopefully, it will prove every bit as enjoyable for players!

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam.

