Phasmophobia Players Discover New Ghost

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has surprised players with the addition of a new ghost to the game. No information has been given about the game's latest ghost, but this new discovery crawls around before disappearing, and has dark hair that covers its visage. Thus far, players have been unable to discover anything else about the ghost, making its appearance all the creepier! Kinetic Games had previously discussed its intention to add new ghosts, but the fact that this specter appeared without warning makes it all the more foreboding. The ghost's movements and hidden face seem somewhat reminiscent of Samara from The Ring.

An image of the new ghost can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

This new ghost is scaring the hell outta me! @KineticGame pic.twitter.com/w5LVgXyP8Z — pSychedelicCas (@pSychedelicCas) November 4, 2020

The new ghost was discovered following the latest update for the game. The patch notes for the November 4th update mentioned a number of fixes to prevent the game from crashing, but there was no mention of a new ghost for players to hunt down!

For the uninitiated, Phasmophobia released in September on PC via Steam. An online multiplayer game, Phasmophobia puts players in the role of a team of ghost hunters as they work together to hunt down a group of ghosts that have haunted a location such as a school, or house. After uncovering information about the ghost, players get paid for their services. Up until now, the game had 12 ghosts for players to discover, but that number has clearly increased by one!

It will be interesting to see when Kinetic Games decides to reveal more information about the new ghost! Revealing the ghost in this way certainly helps build more hype for the title, so the developer might hold off and let players try to discover more information on their own. Phasmophobia has become a big hit thanks to the streaming community, and the mystery surrounding this new ghost could be just the thing to keep interest in the game following the Halloween season!

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia? Are you happy about this new update?