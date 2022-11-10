Phasmophobia Patch Released Alongside News on "Major" Update

Phasmophobia got another update this week, and in terms of its patch notes, it's a relatively light one focused mainly on bug fixes and such to keep the game moving while work is completed on larger updates. While rather uneventful itself, this latest update did offer the latest on the game's next big release: the "Universal Render Pipeline" (URP) update. That one has been teased for a while now with several notable changes included in it, and according to Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games, it's getting ready to enter the testing phase.

The notes for Update v0.7.3.0 kicked off with news of the v8.0.0 update, the URP one that Kinetic Games has been teasing. The developer reminded players that this will include not only a "major graphics overhaul" but also performance improvements overall and said the update is coming soon.

"The 0.8.0.0 URP update is well under way and will soon enter beta testing. The update will be a major graphics overhaul and will improve the performance across all hardware, especially for the CPU."

As for the update itself, it's again light, but you can see the patch notes for it below:

New

Added a cloud backup for save files. If your save file corrupts it will now revert to this instead of a local file backup.

Fixes