Phasmophobia Patch Released Alongside News on "Major" Update
Phasmophobia got another update this week, and in terms of its patch notes, it's a relatively light one focused mainly on bug fixes and such to keep the game moving while work is completed on larger updates. While rather uneventful itself, this latest update did offer the latest on the game's next big release: the "Universal Render Pipeline" (URP) update. That one has been teased for a while now with several notable changes included in it, and according to Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games, it's getting ready to enter the testing phase.
The notes for Update v0.7.3.0 kicked off with news of the v8.0.0 update, the URP one that Kinetic Games has been teasing. The developer reminded players that this will include not only a "major graphics overhaul" but also performance improvements overall and said the update is coming soon.
"The 0.8.0.0 URP update is well under way and will soon enter beta testing. The update will be a major graphics overhaul and will improve the performance across all hardware, especially for the CPU."
As for the update itself, it's again light, but you can see the patch notes for it below:
New
- Added a cloud backup for save files. If your save file corrupts it will now revert to this instead of a local file backup.
Fixes
- The tripod will no longer count as an electronic if you place it
- The money spent stat will no longer increase when you add equipment in the lobby
- Ukrainian will now be abbreviated as UA instead of UK
- The Banshee and Moroi ability used stat will now work
- You can no longer kick the wrong player
- House candles will now block an Onryo hunt and will blow out in heavy rain without having to put them into your inventory first
- The haunted mirror will no longer count for the use cursed possessions challenge twice when using it
- The Oni, Wraith and Yokai will now correctly change their activity based on their traits
- The Goryo will now have half the chance to wander instead of double (for real this time)
- The Moroi ability used stat will now count when other players are cursed
- Other players equipment will now be removed from the lobby when they quit
- The voodoo doll will no longer float when thrown
- The bone will no longer spawn on the room above where it supposed to be
- Light switch EMF photos will now be named correctly