Phasmophobia Adds Santa Claus Ghost in Update

In case you missed it, the Early Access horror video game Phasmophobia recently released a beefy update, Cursed Possessions. While the patch notes directly indicate that some seasonal changes have been made to coincide with the holidays, it would seem that Phasmophobia has actually more directly aligned itself with the spirit of the season. Quite literally, it seems, as it would appear that there is a ghostly Santa Claus in the video game now.

While the patch notes indicated that there had been “reports of a strange new ghost type,” nothing directly indicates in them anything about any kind of undead Santa Claus. That said, there are direct holiday changes in there like the addition of seasonal decorations to Maple Campsite as well as the fact that it is currently always snowing there. You can check out what the new and ghastly Santa Claus spirit looks like for yourself below:

This was by far the best part of the update for me, being chased by Santa 😂#horrorstreamer #gravekeeperfam #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/OevWxyqqsl — Otter Lady (@OtterLady_ttv) December 11, 2021

Here’s how Phasmophobia is officially described if you are not already familiar:

“Phasmophobia is a 4 player online co-op psychological horror where you and your team members of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and gather as much evidence of the paranormal as you can. You will use your ghost hunting equipment to search for and record evidence of whatever ghost is haunting the location to sell onto a ghost removal team.”

Phasmophobia is currently available in Early Access on the digital storefront Steam for $13.99. As noted above, the latest update, Cursed Possessions, was recently released and added a whole bundle of content updates and other changes to the popular video game. There is no telling just how long the Early Access period might last at this point, but it had been previously estimated that it would be at least a year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the creepy ghost video game right here.

