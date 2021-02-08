Phasmophobia Update Makes a Few Welcome Changes to the Game

✖

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has revealed a new update for its co-op horror game. Players should not expect to see anything too dramatic from this new update, but it will bring in a handful of fixes for issues in the game, as well as some outright changes. One of the most notable changes in this update will have an impact on what constitutes a ghost encounter in the game. All in all, this update seems like the kind of thing that a lot of Phasmophobia's current players will be happy about, and readers can find the details from the developer below.

Fixes

Potential fix for players not always getting killed by the ghost. Potential fix for sometimes being able to walk through the Asylum doors. Fixed a bug where the lights would flicker too often.

Changes

The ghost appearing and walking towards you will now count as a ghost event. Lowered the volume of the clock buzzing sound in the truck. The sanity for dead players will no longer be set to 0 and will remain at what they died with.

Thus far, reception to these changes seems quite welcome! Following the Tweet announcing the update, several Phasmophobia fans stated their happiness with the change to ghost events in particular; fans have been asking for this for some time, and Kinetic Games was clearly listening. This update shows just how much the developer remains dedicated to updating the title, and finding ways to offer the best possible experience for players.

For those unfamiliar with Phasmophobia, the game is a co-op horror title that can be played in VR, though it isn't a requirement. The game tasks players with investigating haunted locations (such as the now-fixed Asylum), and deducing which ghost is responsible for the occurrences before it kills them. Phasmophobia's creepy settings and scares have made it a big hit with audiences, as well as with streamers on Twitch. The game is currently available in early access with a full release planned for some time in 2021, though an official date has not yet been confirmed.

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia so far? Are you happy about this new update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!