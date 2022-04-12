Phasmophobia Gets New Update Following VR Overhaul, Patch Notes Unveiled

Just a few short days ago, developer Kinetic Games released a substantial new update for its co-op horror title Phasmophobia. This patch primarily brought about a massive overhaul to the game’s VR system, which is something that had been promised for a long time. Perhaps as expected, though, this patch ended up bringing about a number of new bugs into Phasmophobia which Kinetic Games is now trying to iron out with a new update.

As of this moment, update v0.6.6.0 for Phasmophobia is available to download on Steam. For the most part, this patch looks to just rectify a handful of problems that have cropped up in light of the title’s last update. “We want to thank you for your understanding and patience, a completely new system for VR will take some time to get right, but we’re getting there with the help of your feedback!” Kinetic Games said in a new message that was released alongside this update.

The other big change with this Phasmophobia update involves hiding spots. Kinetic Games has added a number of new spots for players to hide in across nearly all of the game’s maps. This overhaul has come about after Willow got a number of new hiding spots recently, so Kinetic Games has now decided to do the same for many of the other maps.

If you would like to get a look at the full patch notes for this new Phasmophobia update, you can find them down below.

HIDING SPOTS

Ghosts will now always check behind doors during hunts,use at your own risk!



Several doors and light switch positions have been reverted to their pre-VR overhaul position/rotation to help with navigation through rooms



Tanglewood Street House

Added a clutter hiding spot in the Nursery

Added a plywood hiding spot in the basement

Added cooler boxes in the basement that the ghost can leave fingerprints on





Edgefield Street House

Added a locker to the garage

Rotated a closet to stop a safe spot





Ridgeview Road House

The ground floor room layout has been changed

Added an additional locker in the Garage

Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor walk-in closet

Added a clutter hiding spot in the Basement

Added a clutter hiding spot in the Living Room





Willow Street House

Added a clutter hiding spot to the Living Room

Added a clutter hiding spot to the Blue Bedroom

The armchair in the Master Bedroom will now move depending on if that spot is blocked or not

The washer/dryer hiding spot has been removed to help better spread out rooms with free spots





Bleasdale Farmhouse

Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor Office

Added a clutter hiding spot in the Foyer (behind the grandfather clock)

Moved the fuse box spawn to accommodate

Moved the washer and dryer in the Utility Room (and added a blocker)

Moved the room divider in the Master Bedroom

Moved the room divider in the Attic

Moved a cupboard in the Attic





Grafton Farmhouse

Adjusted layout of the ground floor Utility Room

Added a clutter hiding spot in the Utility Room

Added a cupboard hiding spot in the Foyer





Prison

Added a locker to the Entrance Room

Added a locker to the Infirmary

Added a bin hiding spot in the Cafeteria

Added a bin hiding spot upstairs in the Cafeteria



NEW

You can now adjust the forward/backward position of your VR Belt in the settings



You can now change where your Journal and Walkie-Talkie are located in the VR settings:

Belt

Shoulder



CHANGES

Adjusted the intensity and range of some lights in Edgefield



All scrollbars in VR have been replaced by up and down buttons



Moved the Tanglewood Utility door from the kitchen to the hallway



Adjusted some materials in Tanglewood



Adjusted the position of the VR journal grab point



The grip force required to grab objects in VR with an Index controller has been reduced



Held items in VR will no longer be dropped if your hand moves too far away



Updated the main journal font to work with more languages instead of using a fallback font



FIXES