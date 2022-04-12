Gaming

Phasmophobia Gets New Update Following VR Overhaul, Patch Notes Unveiled

Just a few short days ago, developer Kinetic Games released a substantial new update for its co-op horror title Phasmophobia. This patch primarily brought about a massive overhaul to the game’s VR system, which is something that had been promised for a long time. Perhaps as expected, though, this patch ended up bringing about a number of new bugs into Phasmophobia which Kinetic Games is now trying to iron out with a new update.

As of this moment, update v0.6.6.0 for Phasmophobia is available to download on Steam. For the most part, this patch looks to just rectify a handful of problems that have cropped up in light of the title’s last update. “We want to thank you for your understanding and patience, a completely new system for VR will take some time to get right, but we’re getting there with the help of your feedback!” Kinetic Games said in a new message that was released alongside this update.

The other big change with this Phasmophobia update involves hiding spots. Kinetic Games has added a number of new spots for players to hide in across nearly all of the game’s maps. This overhaul has come about after Willow got a number of new hiding spots recently, so Kinetic Games has now decided to do the same for many of the other maps. 

If you would like to get a look at the full patch notes for this new Phasmophobia update, you can find them down below.

HIDING SPOTS

  • Ghosts will now always check behind doors during hunts,use at your own risk!
  • Several doors and light switch positions have been reverted to their pre-VR overhaul position/rotation to help with navigation through rooms
  • Tanglewood Street House
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Nursery
    • Added a plywood hiding spot in the basement
    • Added cooler boxes in the basement that the ghost can leave fingerprints on

  • Edgefield Street House
    • Added a locker to the garage
    • Rotated a closet to stop a safe spot

  • Ridgeview Road House
    • The ground floor room layout has been changed
    • Added an additional locker in the Garage
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor walk-in closet
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Basement
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Living Room

  • Willow Street House
    • Added a clutter hiding spot to the Living Room
    • Added a clutter hiding spot to the Blue Bedroom
    • The armchair in the Master Bedroom will now move depending on if that spot is blocked or not
    • The washer/dryer hiding spot has been removed to help better spread out rooms with free spots

  • Bleasdale Farmhouse
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor Office
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Foyer (behind the grandfather clock)
      Moved the fuse box spawn to accommodate
    • Moved the washer and dryer in the Utility Room (and added a blocker)
    • Moved the room divider in the Master Bedroom
    • Moved the room divider in the Attic
    • Moved a cupboard in the Attic

  • Grafton Farmhouse
    • Adjusted layout of the ground floor Utility Room
    • Added a clutter hiding spot in the Utility Room
    • Added a cupboard hiding spot in the Foyer

  • Prison
    • Added a locker to the Entrance Room
    • Added a locker to the Infirmary
    • Added a bin hiding spot in the Cafeteria
    • Added a bin hiding spot upstairs in the Cafeteria

NEW

  • You can now adjust the forward/backward position of your VR Belt in the settings
  • You can now change where your Journal and Walkie-Talkie are located in the VR settings:
    • Belt
    • Shoulder

CHANGES

  • Adjusted the intensity and range of some lights in Edgefield
  • All scrollbars in VR have been replaced by up and down buttons
  • Moved the Tanglewood Utility door from the kitchen to the hallway
  • Adjusted some materials in Tanglewood
  • Adjusted the position of the VR journal grab point
  • The grip force required to grab objects in VR with an Index controller has been reduced
  • Held items in VR will no longer be dropped if your hand moves too far away
  • Updated the main journal font to work with more languages instead of using a fallback font

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where the reflections in some areas would be the skybox colour
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t take photos of fingerprints on the patio doors
  • Fixed a bug where keyboard fingerprints used the wrong texture and were clipping
  • Fixed a bug where the Obake unique light-switch fingerprint wasn’t obvious enough
  • Fixed a bug where the fingerprints were in the wrong location on the dirty light switches
  • Fixed an issue where the Truck monitor font was only set up for English localization
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t navigate the main menu UI using a gamepad/ controller
  • Fixed a bug where ghost events and interactions wouldn’t work with the Willow Garage door
  • Fixed a bug where you could use equipment with right-click when using the journal
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t place the equipment on the Tanglewood basement rug
  • Fixed several safe spots
  • VR only:
    • Fixed a bug where DOTS and Motion Sensor were still in the wrong orientation when grabbed
    • Fixed a bug where you could sometimes hear VR Footstep sounds when you weren’t moving
    • Fixed a bug where some pianos couldn’t be played
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab doors in Asylum and School
    • Fixed a bug where you could see VR players’ belts when they were dead
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab objects when you were dead including the Journal
    • Fixed a bug where you didn’t drop their held items where they died
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t see the full death hand animation
    • Fixed a bug where the VR Journal sounds could be heard from far away
    • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t change players volume slider in the menu in VR
    • Potential fix for oculus rift S touch controllers not being able to crouch
    • Fixed a bug where some VR player character models had black eyes
