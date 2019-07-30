Phoenix Point Delayed to December 2019

While many people were likely awaiting the release of Snapshot Games and original X-Com creator Julian Gollop’s upcoming turn-based tactical combat game, it looks like the devs won’t be able to meet the already-revised release date. The team took to their forums recently to reveal that Phoenix Point is receiving a new launch date yet again, with it being pushed back a few months. It was set to arrive on September 3rd, but will instead debut in December, with the Backer Build 5 now arriving on the 3rd of September.

“As you know, our small team has – from day one – tried our best to exceed your expectations with Phoenix Point,” the post reads. “Our number-one goal throughout development has been to make a game that we will enjoy and remember for a long time to come. While the development team is working hard, and Phoenix Point is shaping up really well, we now know we’re going to need more time to get it to meet our very high standards. As you probably know, Snapshot has a commitment to keep crunch to a minimum – and that is a commitment we take very seriously. Therefore, because we know we have more work than we have time, we will be delaying the release of game from September 3, 2019 to December, 2019.

“We know this is not our first delay, and we are very sorry to the fans who we know are highly anticipating getting their hands on Phoenix Point. No one is more disappointed than we are, but we collectively agree that we would rather miss a launch date than ship something that does not meet our exacting standards. We want the Phoenix Point you play to be one of your favorite games of all time, and that means we need a bit more time.”

They then went on to note that Backer Build 5 will be releasing on September 3rd for those who have backed Phoenix Point and those who have purchased early access. After this build is released, the devs will be able to use the feedback received from players and polish the final product for a December release. Unfortunately, a specific date was not shared. Phoenix Point is currently in development for PC and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you a bit let down by another delay, or are you okay with the devs taking their time to ensure the experience is perfect for players?

