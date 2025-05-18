Hideo Kojima’s PS6 Game Physint Release Window Revealed

Hideo Kojima’s next game, Physint, isn’t going to release anytime this decade. Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific video game developers out there thanks to it his incredibly original games that combine strange, but engaging stories with innovative gameplay. There’s really no one else quite like Kojima, no one can capture his level of depth and storytelling prowess. He is one of one, making him one of the few gaming auteurs. His next game, Death Stranding 2, is on the horizon, but after that Kojima won’t be making Death Stranding 3. Despite having ideas for a third game, he will leave it for someone else to make as he wants to go on to other projects.

One such game is Physint, a PlayStation 6 game that Kojima envisioned after a brush with death around the time of COVID. Hideo Kojima got incredibly sick and realized his fans really wanted a new action-stealth game in the vein of Metal Gear Solid, a franchise he walked away from in 2015. It was his bread and butter for years and while Death Stranding found its own following, it was vastly different from Metal Gear Solid. Feeling like his time is limited and precious, he decided to start conceptualizing Physint as an answer to the fan demands. Physint was officially announced at the start of 2024 and it seems like Hideo Kojima will be working on it for quite a while.

In a recent interview with French magazine Le Film français, Hideo Kojima was asked if he would ever want to direct a film. He noted extreme interest, but he has some loose ends to wrap up before he could ever take on such a project, including finishing Death Stranding 2. He noted that Physint is his next game and will take another 5 – 6 years to finish, which means we won’t see this game until the 2030s. Not only that, but it will likely be mid-way through the PlayStation 6’s life cycle, though that’s not surprising given Death Stranding 2 is releasing in a similar period.

“Oh yes,” said Kojima (translated by ResetEra user Red Kong XIX). “I’ve had so many offers since I left Konami, with serious conditions to develop games in my independent studio. Besides Death Stranding 2, there’s also Physint in development. That will take me another five or six years. But maybe after that, I could finally decide to take on a film. I grew up with cinema. Directing would be, in a way, a tribute to it. Also, I’m getting older, and I’d prefer to do it while I’m still young!”

As of right now, Hideo Kojima hasn’t said a word about what to really expect from Physint beyond the fact it seems to be a spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid and it’s somehow both a video game and a movie at the same time. He has made Physint sound like an extremely ambitious game that will be unlike anything we have ever seen. Given Kojima’s interest in working with big name actors and directors, it seems likely Physint will make the most of having a big Hollywood cast, especially if there’s some sort of live-action element to it all like Remedy’s Quantum Break.

Death Stranding 2 will release on June 26th for PS5.