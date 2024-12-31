Hideo Kojima Shares Surprising Update on Physint, the Metal Gear Solid Spiritual Successor

To close out 2024, Hideo Kojima has shared some surprising new information on Physint, which is the name of the upcoming spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid. Near the beginning of this year, Kojima revealed that he would be returning to the stealth-action genre in the future with Physint thanks to a new collaboration with those at PlayStation. While this news was definitely exciting to many fans, it came with the caveat that Physint would only be Kojima’s focus after he finished releasing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and OD, the latter of which is a new horror game in the works with Xbox. As such, it seemed like it would be years before Physint would become a much larger priority for Kojima. And while that likely still holds true, it’s now known that the game did receive some of Kojima’s attention this year in a big way.

In a message shared to X, Kojima provided eager fans with an update on the status of his upcoming projects. While much of this statement centered around Death Stranding 2, Kojima also briefly touched on Physint. Specifically, he said that Physint was in the process of casting earlier this year, but ended up stalling after the SAG strike. As a result, casting for Phsyint hasn’t yet concluded, but Kojima hopes to continue the process next year.

“In the second half of the year, scanning and filming were suspended due to the SAG strike. Casting was also suspended for Physint due to the strike,” Kojima said. “We hope to resume next year. […] Thank you for your support this past year. Have a great New Year.”

In short, it’s pretty surprising to hear that Physint is already in the process of trying to assemble its cast. Given that the game is likely to not be released until 2030 or beyond, it would seem that it’s still a bit early to lock down actors and actresses for a project that likely only exists on paper. Still, given Kojima’s propensity to work with stars from Hollywood, perhaps he’s starting the casting process for Phsyint far earlier than normal so that the cast he lands on can free up time in their busy schedules.

Regardless of what might be happening with Physint behind the scenes, it can confidently be expected that the game won’t receive a new trailer or teaser of any sort for a few more years. In the interim, though, Death Stranding 2 is on track to launch on PS5 in 2025.