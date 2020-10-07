Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

A Nintendo Switch demo for Pikmin 3 Deluxe is set to release on the system later today. The announcement comes from the latest Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation. Like other recent demos, players will be able to transfer progress from the demo to the main version of the game when it releases later this month. Additionally, those that download and complete the demo will be able to immediately unlock the new Ultra-Spicy difficulty level when the full version of the game releases. Nintendo has also teased "other perks" as well, but it's unknown what those might be, at this time.

A demo for #Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available this evening on Nintendo #eShop! The demo version features save-data transfer with the full game! Completing it also gives immediate access to the Ultra-Spicy difficulty mode in the full game, and other perks! pic.twitter.com/rFs5iKSNmC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2020

Pikmin 3 originally debuted on Wii U back in 2013. While the game released to strong reviews, the Wii U platform did not sell particularly well for Nintendo. As a result, the company has given a number of Wii U games a second chance on Switch, including Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario Kart 8. Pikmin 3 is far from the last Wii U port that Switch fans can expect to see; a port of Super Mario 3D World is set to release on the handheld hybrid in February 2021.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will offer a number of new features that were not present in the original game, but it remains to be seen whether or not the package will be satisfying enough for those clamoring for a fourth entry in the series. Shigeru Miyamoto has previously discussed plans for Pikmin 4, but Nintendo has not mentioned the game in quite some time. It's possible that it was quietly cancelled, or some of the planned features were added to Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Until Nintendo reveals more information, fans will just have to make do with the port!

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

