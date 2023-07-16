Nintendo Reveals Awesome New Pikmin 4 Merch, But There’s a Catch

With Pikmin 4‘s July 21st release date just around the corner, Nintendo has been starting to build up hype around the game. The My Nintendo Store in North America has a handful of neat exclusives based on the game, including a notebook and t-shirt. However, it seems fans in the region are missing out on some of the best exclusives, as the My Nintendo Store in the UK has revealed an amazing trio of flower vases based on the Red, Blue, and Yellow Pikmin! Each one can be purchased for ₤17.99, or all three as a set for ₤53.99.

An image of the three vases can be found below. Readers in the UK can purchase them right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the vases, the My Nintendo Store in the UK is also offering a mobile phone holder for those that buy Pikmin 4 through the retailer. The purchase bonus features the Pikmin 4 logo alongside the Red, Blue, and Yellow Pikmin once again. It’s unclear why the UK is getting all this cool merchandise based on the game, but fans in other regions are just going to have to settle for what’s being offered locally. Hopefully they’ll be easy to find on sites like eBay without much of a price increase!

Pikmin 4 is the first new numbered game in the series since 2013. Over the last decade, fans have been treated to spin-offs like Hey, Pikmin! and Pikmin Bloom, as well as an enhanced version of Pikmin 3; however, none of those games have been nearly as exciting as an actual new series entry! Pikmin has never been one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises, but the series has a passionate following, and there’s a strong sense of excitement surrounding the new game. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo can deliver on the hype, but ComicBook.com had an opportunity to go hands-on with the game last month and found it very promising! Readers can find our impressions on Pikmin 4 right here.

Are you planning to check out Pikmin 4 this month? Would you buy these items if they were offered in North America? Let usknow in thecomments or shareyourthoughts directly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!