Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition PS4 and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

Last year, Obsidian Entertainment announced Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Originally released on PC in 2018, the isometric RPG met with fairly strong reviews upon release, making its upcoming console version all the more tempting for those who prefer those particular platforms. It’s been a while since new information has been revealed about the upcoming port, but Obsidian Entertainment has now announced that the game will arrive for PS4 and Xbox One on January 28, 2020. As of this writing, no announcement has been made about when Switch owners will be able to get their hands on the game, however.

In Pillars of Eternity II, the god Eothas has awoken, destroying the player’s kingdom, and stealing a part of their soul in the process. Now, it threatens the entire Deadfire Archipelago, and the player must assemble a group of heroes to save the world. According to Obsidian Entertainment, the game contains more than 100 hours of content, between the main game and all three of the included DLC packs (Beast of Winter, The Forgotten Sanctum, and Seeker, Slayer, Survivor). In a bit of a unique inclusion, players can apparently choose between a real-time combat system (similar to other isometric dungeon-crawlers), or choose to play in a turn-based setting.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition will be available in both physical and digital formats. The standard edition will retail for $59.99, while a Collector’s Edition will be available for $129.99. The Collector’s Edition will include a number of extras, including a 10-inch statue of the Engwithan tyrant Od Nua, a metal-optic 3D Sticker and a Spacepig key chain, all inside what THQ Nordic is referring to as a “premium box.”

Upon release, Pillars of Eternity II was nominated for a number of awards, including Best RPG at The Game Awards 2018. The game came up short in that particular category, losing to Capcom’s Monster Hunter World, but it certainly says a lot about the quality of Pillars of Eternity II that it was nominated for the category, alongside major releases such as Octopath Traveler and Dragon Quest XI.

