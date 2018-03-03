Pit People Fully Launches After Early Access

The Xbox One and Steam game Pit People has now left Early Access and is fully available on both platforms.

Developer and publisher The Behemoth’s Pit People is all about bringing unique characters together to fight off an array of foes that include everything from robots to cupcakes. The launch trailer above gives a taste of that action by showing the game’s colorful settings and hectic combat as players traverse tiles to defeat enemies and clear quests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Up to six fighters can be selected and equipped with various customizations with tons of options out there to make the best combinations. Pit People boasts quite the sizeable amount of items to be unlocked as well as 200 regions to explore while testing out everything that players and their co-op friends have unlocked.

The game also offers several different difficulty levels to give players different challenges. While the usual range of difficulties is present, Pit People also offers a permadeath mode for players who simply enjoy a good struggle. This mode does exactly as it suggests by rendering players’ characters unusable upon death, thus giving the ultimate challenge to players and their co-op partners.

After spending time on both Game Preview and Early Access through the Xbox One and Steam respectively, Pit People launched with new additions and completed features such as multi-part story quests and cinematics. Everything that’s included in the final version of the game that wasn’t part of the Early Access versions can be found through the update’s announcement post regarding the game’s full launch, and more on the game’s features and gameplay can be found below via the Steam page.

Highlights:

Single Player Story Mode

2 Player Co-op Story (local & online)

Local 2v2 Arena

4 Players For 2v2 In the Pit (online)

Signature Behemoth art style & humor

Over 1,500 Unlocks and 100+ Quests and Missions

Make your experience extra special with Permadeath!

Realistic death simulation: dead characters are dead forever and can’t be brought back, even if you need them to complete the story!* Whoops!

Detailed obituaries: fondly remember your fallen heroes, including key details such as their name, level and how many times they killed for you!

Save gold: never buy another resurrection potion, because they’re totally disabled and useless!

Complimentary save destruction: your saved game will be *permanently destroyed* if you run out of characters in your house! Free of charge!

Pit People is now available on the Xbox One and Steam for just $14.99.