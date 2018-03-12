Planet Alpha Announced for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC

Today, Danish developer Planet Alpha ApS and Yooka-Laylee publisher Team17 announced Planet Alpha, an atmospheric side-scrolling adventure platformer, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As you can see in the announcement trailer above, what first sticks out about Planet Alpha is its beautiful art style and presentation, featuring awe-inspiring backdrops, magnificently large beasts, and primitive environments that look straight out the most pleasant dream ever.

In addition to boasting impressive visuals, Planet Alpha is said to feature stealth mechanics and a variety of puzzles, as well a heavy focus on platforming exploration.

As for the game’s story, it picks up when you find yourself injured, alone, and stranded on a strange alien world that is home to magical and mysterious flora and fauna. With no choice other than to explore and survive, you soon uncover the ability to rotate and control the planet. In addition to this, you can also manipulate the time of day to use to your advantage, which is made possible because the world of Planet Alpha is affected by a solar cycle.

But as with any alien world, things are perhaps not what they seem. An official description of the game teases a layer of mystery that will guide your journey:

“Is this world really as tranquil and serene as it first appears and what more will you discover?”

Development for Planet Alpha began all the way back in December 2013, as a solo endeavour from Danish developer Adrian Lazar. From here, Lazar worked on the game by himself for over two years, whilst he was working with IO Interactive on Hitman (he later also worked at Full Control). Following this stint, the project found an investor in CAPNOVA, who is now fully financing the game, and presumably allowing Lazar to hire some help.

As mentioned at the top, Planet Alpha is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is currently without a release date or release window, however, if you’re attending the upcoming PAX East, you’ll not only be able to see Planet Alpha, but you will get the chance to even play it.